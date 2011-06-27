Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG® GLC 43 Consumer Reviews
AMG and things no one told you
We have just turned 5,000 miles and have been told we already need new tires. We have been experiencing horrible noises and grabbing when turning sharply. After our dealer checked it out for 2 days they claimed it was because of our tires and cold weather. However, we live in Houston,Tx where it is rarely cold and experienced these noises when it was 90 degrees outside. We are now putting 4 new tires on the vehicle because it seems we have no choice as they will not align it without new tires! We hope this fixes this, but we are more than upset that these expensive tires get only 5,000 miles before needing replacing. The dealer indicated we should have known that an AMG would need new tires frequently. Funny no one mentioned this when we were buying the car.
Tires are a big problem in this vehicle
Mercedes messed up when they decided to put no spare tire in this high performance vehicle and then do not make the tires readily available when they need replacing. It is unthinkable that a car would be sold at a premium price that is basically worthless if you get a flat tire. I am dealing with this issue right now. This means you have to keep it in the city and hope for the best, because what happens if you find yourself in the middle of no where with no Mercedes dealer, or no way in hell to get a tire replacement? This is not acceptable, and should not be acceptable to a luxury car company. Fortunately, the dealers make loaner cars available, because it will take a week to get a replacement tire. They need to either stock tire replacements, or insure there is stock available. I get not having a spare tire, but I don’t get unavailability of replacements. This is a huge safety issue that needs to be addressed. Roadside Assist apparently will come to you, use some spray to plug the leak, and then inflate the tire for you. What if the leak cannot be plugged? I am waiting for my dealer to respond on the towing fees in this case - would I have to pay them? Then tow where? To the local gas station that cannot get a replacement tire for a week? This is a big problem that needs to be addressed. The vehicle is fun to drive, and the performance is very good, but to me the tire issue supersedes the performance. Also, I had better customer service from Lexus dealers than I have with Mercedes, but perhaps this is a testament to the exact dealer not Mercedes.
Think twice
This suv down not get good gas mileage as advertised. The seats are her uncomfortable. The technology, specifically the display of radio, navigation and other options on the display are too confusing and not easy to navigate when driving. If your door is left open and you try to open and shut while the car is on park, the car slams itself into park mode. Not worth the money. My car was retailed at 52k. Never again!
Poor quality car
It is not what it is made out to be. We purchased a new GLC 500 last year- been to the dealership about 5 times so far- many broken parts required fixing. Brakes repeated made noise. Had to contact BBB for Mercedes to make a repair. Worst luxury car we have owned. Look around at other brands before you buy.
