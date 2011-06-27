  1. Home
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 63 S Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(50%)
3.0
2 reviews
Performance & Beauty Spectacle

Happy Customer, 10/20/2018
AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
Beautiful car with amazing performance. I have the Edition 1 and love it. A bit expensive but definitely worth it if you have the taste and money.

Safety
Performance
Comfort
To hard to drive! Very confusing!

Matt seta, 03/09/2019
AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
I purchased this Benz around Christmas. Always drove the other brand. But let’s try it, big mistake. This SUV is very confusing on the systems. They made it so complicated on setting the drive mood, radio, navigation, and everything else. What was Mercedes thinking. So I had this big idea of selling it. Forget that ! They have flooded the market both ways. Used and New market. Pay big money in and lose it on way out. And for the dealers: it was worth the money back in the Day. Bring your car in and they took very good care of you. Good luck! Better off going down to the Toyota dealers. No offense, you should pay for luxury.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
