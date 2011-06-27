  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  4. Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  5. Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 4MATIC
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG® GLA 45 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 GLA-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all GLA-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$23,531 - $26,563
Used GLA-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

HOLD YOUR BREATH

gary lichtenstein, 03/31/2018
AMG GLA 45 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
6 of 10 people found this review helpful

This is what you do when flooring the go pedal on a 2018 Mercedes Benz AMG 45 not to mention holding on to your hat. this is the fastest 4 cylinder on the road. It is great to drive and very responsive to the pedal. No waiting for turbo build up. on the freeway to San Diego I opened it up. When I reached 100mph this car still had more to go and at that speed you feel connected to the road. The stock seats are nothing to write home about. My driver seat although adjustable is just not that comfortable especially on long trips. The car is a looker especially with the air wing. I have already made up my mind that when it comes time for a new car it will be a MERCEDES BENZ.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all GLA-Classes for sale

Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG® GLA 45 4MATIC® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles