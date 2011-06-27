Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG® GLA 45 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews
HOLD YOUR BREATH
gary lichtenstein, 03/31/2018
AMG GLA 45 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
6 of 10 people found this review helpful
This is what you do when flooring the go pedal on a 2018 Mercedes Benz AMG 45 not to mention holding on to your hat. this is the fastest 4 cylinder on the road. It is great to drive and very responsive to the pedal. No waiting for turbo build up. on the freeway to San Diego I opened it up. When I reached 100mph this car still had more to go and at that speed you feel connected to the road. The stock seats are nothing to write home about. My driver seat although adjustable is just not that comfortable especially on long trips. The car is a looker especially with the air wing. I have already made up my mind that when it comes time for a new car it will be a MERCEDES BENZ.
