Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
A 5000 mile report
We've owned our 2015 GL diesel since early summer, and just completed a 3600 mile camping road trip through the 4-Corners region, involving highway and off-road travel with the truck loaded to the gills. we averaged 26.4 mpg for the trip as a whole, even though freeways in Utah and some of New Mexico were 80 mph. The front seats are very firm, well contoured but we used soft seat pads from Costco for 8 hour drive days. The truck handled very well off road an freeway driving is extremely comfortable. The turning radius is quite remarkable, well less than our prior Lexus LX470 making parking and maneuvering easy. The engine did have a "check engine" light go on, in Nevada, and was checked at a Reno dealership who said no problem to continue the trip--it turned out to be a faulty exhaust temp sensor, since replaced under warrantee. Maintenance costs have been reasonable. We're very happy with the vehicle.
Best car I have ever owned
This one is awsome. I had 2 others previously a 2012, and 2014 with a LOT of problems. Had to trade both in just before 50k miles because every repair was $5k or more. Couldn't keep them past the warrantee. Paid for the $100k warrantee on this one. At 46k no repairs just general maintainance every 10k. No longer available after the 2016.
Not That Great
The car has terrible blind spots. The sideview mirrors are way too small. The safety warning systems for changing lanes do not help that much. The transmission bangs when changing gears at low speeds. The engine hesitates nearly all the time when accelerating. It chokes out like a gas engine in cold weather, makes for a dangerous situation when trying to pass. Decent mileage for a big car but the highway mileage never approach the rating. Have gone thru a few winters. Very reliable in all road conditions. Averaging between 22 mpg to 24 mpg. 500 to 575 miles between fill-ups. Have gotten used to the poor mirrors to some degree but I still turn around to change lanes. The transmission does not bang as much at low speeds. Bought new tires at 50,000 miles, brakes front and back at 52,000 miles.
