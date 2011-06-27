  1. Home
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 GL-Class
5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(17%)1(33%)
3.2
6 reviews
List Price Estimate
$21,910 - $26,421
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

First Benz.... Might be Last Benz

TM, 05/18/2016
GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
35 of 37 people found this review helpful

8K$ car (GL550 -2015- Only gave blue tech as trim option via Edmunds review? pull down window)). Sales was outstanding. Issues with the Transmission/Tires/window seals/AC mold issues all within the first 4000 miles. Spent over 2 weeks in the shop in under 5 months of ownership. Once the sale is made you deal with the abyss of service and quality issues. This is the most disappointed I've been in a new car purchase in over 25 years.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
in the shop every other week

David, 08/24/2015
GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
55 of 61 people found this review helpful

I can look back and guarantee on paper my GL goes in the shop almost every other week, I am very disappointed comparing this car to our Lexus, the Lexus has been in the shop at 30k for the key fob not working and to clean the ac filter due to a smell. AS for the GL we have been in the shop all the time for brakes, sensors, squealing brakes oil leak, rear shock for rear door was not working, transmission trouble, squeaking window, right front air shock had to be replaced, the shock is still making noises when you go over a speed bump, bad design glove box that cant store much and always gets jammed, very cheap center wheel caps that need replacing all the time, so many sensors you will be in the shop getting them replaced and while you are there you might as well do your high price service that can run up to 1200.00. Yes 1200.00 and that is with out getting anything fixed. The service is to keep your car under the MB warranty and if you don't decline the service it will void the warranty. I feel like I keep the dealership lights on while they look for there next person that is as uneducated as I was when i bought this big rolling pieces of junk. When i pull up next to some one with a Mercedes I feel bad for them. I know this for a fact, Most people that work for the Mercedes dealership Don"t drive Mercedes, but if they do they usually are driving it for free. One mechanic stated to me that he likes the MB but due to the high price of parts he stays away. If you buy a Mercedes or a GL and you feel like nothing is going your way remember I told you so.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Never Mercedes again

KM, 09/11/2019
GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Had my gl350 bluetec for service at local dealer for a throttle issue. They said they repaired it. The same issue - putting foot on the throttle to drive and the car hardly moves - happened again within 3 mos. The second visit to the same dealer, my car was there for 2 weeks and they couldn’t figure out the problem. They said it “could be” a separate issue that cost $5k to do, but they weren’t sure that was the issue. All this and the car warranty ended 3 days after I picked up the car. Never a Mercedes again in my life!

Safety
Technology
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
GL350 Best in class!

J.cooper, 08/20/2017
GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
5 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have put 60,000 miles on this vehicle with zero problems. This SUV, is a beast! It's big, comfortable, luxurious and reliable. I can go almost 700 miles per tank on the freeway with plenty of torque and power. I have towed up to 5600 pounds with no problems whatsoever. One of the most comfortable rides available on any large SUV. The options to list on this vehicle or limitless, I suggest getting the massage seats!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
great car

STEV, 10/07/2018
GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

the best SUV ever , have 3 of them already ,nothing can compare to it

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
