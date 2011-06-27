  1. Home
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
AAA+++ Best Vehicle I have Every Owned!

Jim, 11/21/2019
GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
I purchased the GL350 new from the dealer & it currently has 95K km and after 5 years, it still feels new! Exceptional SUV - I love it! Very low road noise, excellent ride and it has the luxury finishes. Would absolutely purchase a new one! On a full tank - over 1000km on the hwy! Too bad they gave up on the Diesel engine.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
True luxury SUV

David Staples, 03/20/2020
GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
Very reliable and powerful SUV. Love the styling and finishes.

