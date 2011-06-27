Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

Love at first sight! m_taylor , 10/25/2011 37 of 38 people found this review helpful Absolutely in love with my GL450, Great deal from MB of Tyson Conner, VA. Mr. Ayman Elasady gave us great support in making this deal happen. My GL is Black with impeccable styling. For 2012 the LED DRL's are standard and they really make the GL stand out. Great head turning ability as I drive on the highway. The V8 under the hood really make this thing move, and the sounds great. Not really happy with future tire selection for the 19" inch rims, but I am satisfied with current tires. The Continentals do not get good ratings online for snow traction I will find out this winter. Cornering on winding back roads at speeds of 45-60 mph great, handles like C class sports model. No real body sway noted. Command center still is outdated electronics is not MB's thing. I typically use the Mbrace iphone app to search for address, and destinations to send to the GL's Command GPS system much quicker than trying to enter by voice or manually. But overall still in love. The backup camera upgrade, & blind slide assist. are must haves. I have parked the GL in some very tight spots on the Mall in downtown DC, without the camera I would not have attempted. But with the camera parking was a breeze. The Honeymoon has only lasted 1,500 miles so far so good. I looked at the Lexus GX460, LX 570, Audi Q7, Infiniti QX56, and Ford Expedition King Ranch Edition. For my money this American Made SUV has room for 7 adult (Even in the 3rd row, I am 6'1" and very comfortable back there) and power to match. I will report on the towing capabilities later this spring 2012. Report Abuse

Our 2nd GL. Won’t be the last Edgar , 08/16/2018 GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Fantastic SUV for a large family. Accommodates our 3 kids, very large dog, great for skiing trips, adventures and family outings. Super safe, comfortable, decent fuel consumption, fairly reliable. At 80k-90k miles, be prepared for a major repair bill of air bags needed to be replaced. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

2012 Model Year - good riddance Hey Speed , 03/05/2019 GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A) 9 of 12 people found this review helpful There is a reason that 2012 was the last year for this version of the model. It was designed in probably 2006 before today's expectations of what should be standard in a car. Its a Mercedes through and through - some wonderful technology relative to the driving experience, so-so relative to interior comfort, a bit utilitarian, and small for a giant/heavy car. Back seats way to small for adults to be comfortable and forget getting adults into the 3rd row. If the car is primarily driven by one person, its wonderful for the road. Not so for suburban errands.... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Impluse buy GL 450 - 6 years later ashok.nair@yahoo.com , 04/27/2017 GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Traded in my perfectly fine and paid off 5 year old Odyssey for a CPO 2012 GL 450. 4 years later I still have my GL. What's to love, the commanding road feel, adequate power , may be slightly more than adequate power, good traction in snow, seat for 7 (although I miss my odyssey in that case), low road and wind noise. Excellent crash test ratings. The cons, maintenance is expensive, breaks and tires wear out faster than most cars/vans, airmatic suspension is prone to failure and when it does it will be expensive. I had had 2 airmatic replacements under warranty. Drinks gas! No more problems in the last couple of years. Just had to do regular maintenance 2 Accidents (got rear ended) later, we just love the car. The sense of saftey and security is priceless. The truck has been reliable. Finally got the takata airbag replacement out of the way. Will be looking for a replacement car in a couple of years and hpoe that Merk has a PHEV replacement Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse