Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

Lemon Flavored Diesel mgarrison , 02/01/2018 GL320 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 30 of 33 people found this review helpful Purchase this car in 2014 with 70k miles on it for around 28k. Got an extend warranty for the car and glad we did. The entire rack and pinion steering system had to be replaced at 75k miles which was paid by warranty with a cost of around $4600. The heating element for the def tank went out at a cost of $3300 and the entire tank had to be replaced since they heater is sealed in the tank. That was paid out of our pocket, then we got the dreaded oil cooler leak which is a very common issue on almost every GL diesel which cost right around $4200 to fix as the most the engine has to be taken apart in order to replace the $16.50 oil cooler gasket. Had huge diesel fuel leak due to o-ring issues with the fuel filter, another $250 spent to fix that. Then I the air bag compressor failed, $875 to replace that, then had 1 air bag fail, another $1400. The rear power lift gated failed at cost of close to $2000 to replace it. The final nail in the coffin was the sale of the vehicle for $6500. We had lots safety recalls with the airbags, but Mercedes has failed to do anything to replace them and keep pushing it off claiming that they do not have the parts to replace it and because of these recall no dealer is able to resell the vehicle till Mercedes fixes the issue making it nearly a worthless suv. Sticker price on this suv new was $106,235 as it had every option available on it. Stay away, stay away and please google all the known issue with these vehicles. Don't let our mistake be your mistake! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

What a SUV Should Be DieselBenzGL , 10/02/2009 12 of 13 people found this review helpful The GL is a perfectly sized SUV. It is large enough to carry 6 people comfortably yet not so big that it looks like a behemoth coming down the road. Its size makes it very maneuverable and easy to drive for such a large vehicle. The GL320 Bluetec uses approximately 30% less fuel and polutes 30% less than other large SUVs. 500 miles in the city and 600 miles on the freeway are the normal fillup intervals. On the freeway, it handles better than most sedans. The steering is not loose but at the same time isn't so tight that the vehicle swerves every time you adjust the HVAC. The rearview mirrors were made larger in 2009. Any larger and they would look out of proportion to the vehicle.

Home Run aaflank , 11/24/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Finally a solid, high quality, 7 passenger AWD SUV with the looks, comfort, quality, and features that we have been looking for. Actually drives better than the gas version (more torque) and gets 21 average; 26 highway. Very smooth and quiet; no one can tell it's a diesel.

Bullet Proof jd , 04/25/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I have owned too many suvs and trucks to mention. This one is the very best. Fuel Economy is much better than advertised. Driving in Phx I get 23 in town and 28 on the highway. Great design and build quality. I pull a large tent trailer with a gross of 5,000lbs with no problem. I will be going "long" on this one. Also, it is fun to drive. Everything is well layed out. So far 7,800 miles without a single problem, nothing.