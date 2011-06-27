Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 Consumer Reviews

Denisco Manzo , 01/26/2019 AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

This car is a total bust. Aside from the incredible beast of an engine designed by the folks at AMG, this car is a joke. Uncomfortable for everyone except the driver. The door latches break on a regular basis, the distinctive pop sound they make when opening and closing is cool but that's about it. I've been trapped or unable to open the doors or trunk at least three times. The bracket that fastens the side exhausts to the chassis fell off for no apparent reason. Mercedes Benz customer service response to all of these issues is not only unhelpful but rather dismissive. One would think spending this kind of money on one of the brands top end vehicles would warrant more support but they really don't care. Needless to say this will be my last Mercedes Benz in this lifetime.