Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 Consumer Reviews
You are buying a G63 for a reason.
Marksparise, 06/26/2018
AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful
This is one of the most iconic vehicles on the road and if you are buying one you have a reason..it’s just plain cool and you clearly have fu money to back it up. People consistently stop me and want to talk about it. If you want a pure comfort luxury SUV with lots of cup holders to haul around the kids, buy a GSL 550 or Escalade. If you have an extra $155k and want a fast and loud, stiff/tight, climb up into it, classic German engineered and pretty reasonably comfortable for an off-road capable vehicle that can climb at 40 degrees in the Austrian Alps (that you probably won’t use it for), buy this. Pure fun at 3 feet off the ground.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the G-Class
Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner