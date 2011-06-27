Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG® G 63 Consumer Reviews

Marksparise , 06/26/2018 AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

This is one of the most iconic vehicles on the road and if you are buying one you have a reason..it’s just plain cool and you clearly have fu money to back it up. People consistently stop me and want to talk about it. If you want a pure comfort luxury SUV with lots of cup holders to haul around the kids, buy a GSL 550 or Escalade. If you have an extra $155k and want a fast and loud, stiff/tight, climb up into it, classic German engineered and pretty reasonably comfortable for an off-road capable vehicle that can climb at 40 degrees in the Austrian Alps (that you probably won’t use it for), buy this. Pure fun at 3 feet off the ground.