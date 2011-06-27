  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  4. Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 G-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all G-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$25,631 - $36,788
Used G-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2009 G-CLASS

BERGTOLD, 06/10/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought the new G because i was tired of all the 09 vehicles looking alike. well the G is all I hoped it would be as well as fun to own and drive. its not for everyone but its the ideal vehicle for me. THE ONLY NEGATIVE- IT GETS TOO MUCH ATTENTION.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all G-Classes for sale

Related Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles