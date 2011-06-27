Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Consumer Reviews
2009 G-CLASS
BERGTOLD, 06/10/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
I bought the new G because i was tired of all the 09 vehicles looking alike. well the G is all I hoped it would be as well as fun to own and drive. its not for everyone but its the ideal vehicle for me. THE ONLY NEGATIVE- IT GETS TOO MUCH ATTENTION.
