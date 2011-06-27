  1. Home
Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

G Class Rules

Q, 08/19/2005
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have had my G for quite some time. It is quality throughout. No plastic and thin metal. Go and drive the best. It's better than my BMW 5 series and the best vehicle I have ever driven. See for yourself. The Hummer owners wish they had one! Its for real.

Porsche to G wagon

porsche, 07/26/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Robust is not the word to describe this. Steel frame, heavy steel, massive hinges. You'd think it was built for military use. It turns heads everywhere. I've been wanting one for 2 years, and am not in any way disapointed, except I wish service could be thru MB trucks and not the car dealer.

Military vehicle

BlueAngels, 09/22/2005
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Having seen the G-Wagon in the miltary service, it is kind of odd to see them as a luxury car. These tanks are made to take all kind of abuses. Unless you are taking them off-road in the Pac West or somewhere, you will be better off driving a smaller SUV.

2005 G55

cmdierickx, 10/29/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

THIS IS THE MOST AMAZING TRUCK ON THE MARKET. THE SPEED IS UNBELIEVABLE. NOTHING CAN COMPARE TO THIS SUPERB VEHICLE.

2005 Grand Edition G55

Suhail, 02/14/2016
Grand Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is supposed to be a SUV, with excellent off road capabilities, by far probably the best, for vehicle on sale for civilian use. Any one expecting a ride quality and or comfort of a sedan, will be disappointed. I have about 125,000 miles on my vehicle, and can report an average of 13:5 MPG, compared to my previous Chevy Suburban which averaged about 14 MPG, over the same number of miles, one reason, the suburban used 87 octane gas and the G uses 91 octane so a more expensive vehicle to drive. Parts and or repairs are comparable, or have been to me. Probably depends on one's driving habits. It's the same design since 1979. People who like it love it, for other it grows on one. One thing in a situation where it's to be valet parked, they park it up front and center. People actually come and want to discuss the vehicle in parking lots, so because of its rarity, it certainly turns heads. It came with Yokohama AVS 18" tires, apparently it's not been made any more, it was a very comfortable quite tire, I would like opinions on replacement. The G55 looks as good as new, I ave changed the rear lights to LED, and the fronts to BiXenon, I have also upgraded to a sattelite based GPS audio unit., the result, the controls on the steering wheel does not work. The heated steering wheel, and heated seats for the passenger in the front and two in the back will bless you on chilly days. The vault like doors give a level of safety, unlike any other. It is known to jar the electric window regulators and make them malfunction I have read elsewhere, I have been spared so far , though the rear right has started to show some sluggishness supposed to be a $400+ fix.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
