2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews

Great Daily Driver Anonymous , 03/02/2019 E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E300 is a great luxurious daily driver. The added luxury package adds more classic exterior styling with the traditional Mercedes upright star, that I think creates a much more elegant look than the standard sports styling. The luxury package also improves ride quality by adding more comfort-tuned electronic suspension which allows the car to simply glide over bumpy roads. The luxury package also improves the interior by adding very rich and soft leather seats, and stitching going all around the tops of the doors and the dashboard. The interior is highly elevated by the beautiful standard ambient lighting and the optional dual 12.3-inch displays that make the interior look high end and modern, while the wavy wood trim and interior details, like the analog clock and metal work throughout, keep the interior looking timeless with a well aging design. The handling of the E-Class is good, especially for a luxury sedan and the acceleration, while not extreme, is more than adequate to accelerate from a stop, or overtake from highway speeds. The car is full of great technology, that is easy to get used to, even if it is complex. The driver assistance package takes the stress out of highway driving, and the auto emergency braking for the front and rear especially is very helpful when parking. The park assist package also adds the 360 camera system with a bird's eye view function that is really helpful in parking garages or tight areas. The camera images are all great quality and have an HD resolution that makes backing out of a parking space easy, and the 180 degree rear camera and rear cross traffic assist make it easy to see an oncoming vehicle or person. Reliability has been great as the car has only needed basic required (and free) service. The sales staff were friendly and not pushy like the typical car salesmen, and the service department is always fast and gives a loaner when requested. However, when the car is washed at the dealership it seems as if the interior is wiped down with dirty rags and dirty water, which not only leaves dirt on the seats that I had to clean off myself, but is also the incorrect way to clean real leather because water can damage the material. I would ask to not have your car washed when taking it in for service, but other than that my experience has been great. The only place the E-Class, and most Mercedes, falls short is the depreciation and very low resale value. Even so, I feel that the purchase price of the E-Class was well worth it. When I was researching new cars, I found that the E-Class was more comfortable, better equipped, and was a better value than competitors like the BMW 5-Series and Audi A6. I would definitely recommend​ the E-Class to anyone looking for a new comfortable luxury car with all the best and newest tech. UPDATE: 10-4-19 I have owned this car for roughly 10 months and am pleased to say I have enjoyed every minute of it. This car has great material quality, technology, design, and customer service. The light-colored leather has held up well to daily wear and dirt (with regular cleaning) and the car has been faultless apart from an incident where a valet locked the keys in the car and the app was not working. I have seen complaints about rattles from the dashboard and door cards, but the roads where I live are horrible and I haven't had a problem yet. COMAND system works well and didn't require much getting used too, as I find it very intuitive. The Drive Pilot system works well and even after almost a year, I am still amazed by it. I still very much recommend this car especially with the luxury package interior and exterior (topstitched MB-TEX trim is a must for feel and look). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Performance, style, fun Real Buyer , 05/24/2019 E 450 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful In my search for a lux convertible I looked at several models and settled on the E450 Cabriolet. Unlike many in this class, it has a usable back seat, decent trunk space(for a cab), beautiful interior, state of the art tech, excellent performance and is just fun to drive. After 6 years of driving an SUV this car makes every day driving fun again. I considered the AMG but the standard twin turbo has plenty of performance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mercedes isn’t for everyone JD Coleman , 06/04/2019 E 450 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Bought my E450 coupé February of this year. It’s a car with many functions. It’s a two door with a functional back seat (I’m 6’4” and I have driven with my 6’1” friend sitting in back seat behind me so that was an unexpected bonus. Those saying that buying a car at this price point that’s not a V8 may have to actually drive the car more than 15 minutes. This car has an awesome burst at the sports mode and sports plus gives you instant response with the 2019 have 50 more horsepower than the E400 from just last year and even more if you go the AMG route. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mercedes And Me: Great Going! Steebie , 06/14/2019 E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful If you want a Convertible Roadster, the E450 Cabriolet makes the Mark! Let's start with the options I have, and whether they are worth the investment. I have the Drivers' Assistance Package, and I must say the technology has progressed to where it should be. The Active Distance Control when using the Cruise Control is spot on, as is the automatic braking when the car in front hits their brakes, which is more responsive than me. The automatic Lane Keeping control is also spot on and very responsive to curves in the road. The other elements of this Package are a must for safe driving, so I give this Option a "Must Have." I have the Massaging and heated/ventilated front seats. Living in the Deep South, this option package is a must! The Parktronic Package provides a 360 degree view of the car and surroundings from above, and is a necessity if you want to make sure you park exactly between the lines. I don't use the parking assistance portion of the Package, and find this not useful, but you can't get a 360 degree view from above with that element in the Package. This option is not a "must have." The AMG Package is for aesthetics, so even though it sets off the coolness of the car and its lines, its not really a necessity or "mush have." The 19 inch AMG wheels and tires I find a "must have". The tires are staggered sizes front and rear, so no tire rotation available. I went for the 12.2 inch additional Driver's dash projection as well as the HUD. It's great to have and provides a multitude of information options, but again not a "must have." My car's MSRP was slightly over $82,000, but I paid $8,400 less, so effectively, I received many of my options "free of charge." Now for the performance, handling responsiveness, and ride. With a V6 twin turbo engine generating 362 HP, it's fleet under foot! It's responsive and provides acceleration to 60 mph in just under 5 seconds. The gears change almost unnoticeably, and is smooth as silk. 9 forward gears are seamless. The braking capability is typical Benz; it stops on a dime. The E450 barely dips on turns and highway curves, and there are 4 selectable settings for the tranny and the shocks. Economy, Comfort, Sport and Sport +. There is a 5th selection where the driver can design their own combined settings. The ride is a bit stiff, especially considering the High Performance Low Profile run flat tires. So, if you want high tech, great performance, and an impressive Cabriolet, go for it. I urge you to sit in one, take it for a long test drive, and observe all the upgrade options to determine whether they are a "must have" for you. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse