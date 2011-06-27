Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

The best convertible in its class GB , 03/10/2018 E 400 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I custom ordered for my wife and it took 3 months, definitely worth the wait. Got it fully loaded with Premium 3 package, AMG package, soft close doors, massage seats and Dynamic air suspension which are a must in this car. It’s been a month and she loves it. This car can be whatever you want it to be. With the top us, it’s as quiet as a sedan . With the top down and air cap on, the wind just barely touches you in the front seats. 19” staggered tire awesome to look at and stick to the road when driving. Just so much tech packages in he car is just mind boggling. 0-60 in almost 5 seconds is not bad at all . I only worry about is maintenance and hence 7/75k package gives me peace of mind for now. Metallic paint is a must (we have got white with blue top). With 4 wheel drive 4matic ,it’s definitely a car for all seasons. Report Abuse

GPS doesn’t work Jim S , 11/29/2018 E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have had several Mercedes over the years; never had a problem with the navigation system. The new system GPS does not work and the dealer says there is no fix! It has me making u-turns when a left turn is needed. I guess it doesn’t like to make left turns. Once it calculates route, it really doesn’t want to recalculate, it just keeps telling you to make a u-turn. I was given a loaner car of the same type and model; it couldn’t find a route to the Mercedes dealership, it had me driving into the Gulf of Mexico! The entire navigation and audio system requires many many keystrokes to accomplish common functions. Really disappointing especially since the dealer says there are no fixes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Terrific but a bit shoddy in spots Barry Chase , 05/28/2018 E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful About three months into a lease with this car (my first-ever leased vehicle), and it is simultaneously magnificent and disappointing. Gorgeous interior, endless gizmos, pretty effective aircap system, but a bit lacking in the fit-and-finish department. Front seat carpeting delaminating and certain body panels not fitted up to the usual E-class standard. I feel good driving it, though, and my wife, its principal driver, is ecstatic about it. A good buy for the money (these days), but I expect future iterations of the same generation will improve a bit on certain things. Report Abuse

Emerald Green Metallic German Engineering Machine! Scott S , 03/26/2018 E 400 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my 4th Mercedes. This is the first time for the E-Class. My previous Mercedes were an SLK 250, a Sprinter, and a C 300. My very first Mercedes should have been the E class! The 2018 E 400 cabriolet is absolutely hands down the most amazing vehicle that I have ever owned! In the past I have owned a Jaguar, BMW, Cadillac, Acura, Lexus, and a Maserati. There is no comparison to the 2018 E400 Cabriolet! I ordered this car in October of 2017. This was the first time that I ordered a car, but I am glad that I did. I was able to customize it to just the way I wanted it. From the emerald green metallic exterior paint, the dark brown soft top, the Macchiato Beige/Espresso Brown Nappa Leather seats, to the light brown sen wood trim with the black piano lacquer console, and the Magic Vision and the premium interior lighting are both amazing. The back seat is very roomy and comfortable. With the top open, the noise is at a very minimum. A conversation can be carried on with all passengers. Don't forget the air scarves, a must for cool weather top open cruising! Do not hesitate on a 2018 E 400! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse