Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 63 S 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews
The Worst or Nothing
Mercedes-Benz USA calls itself “The Best or Nothing.” If you read my review, you make the decision: Best? or Nothing? My wife and I live in Southern Pines, NC. We saved and used a stack of our hard-earned scratch to purchase a new 2018 Mercedes-Benz e63s, an AMG (performance division) Mercedes-Benz. It was to be the car of our dreams, one we would keep forever and ever. At 2K miles, it lost power at 35 mph. We thought it was probably a computer glitch and would clear up by itself. It did -- until 3,600 miles rolled up – then it happened again. The M-B dealer said it was a cam shaft problem. It took almost three weeks to repair and return the car to us. At 4k miles, while we were travelling, we had similar trouble and checked the car into a M-B dealership. This time, the work order said one of the car’s cylinders had been working improperly. At 4,727 miles, back went the car – a charcoal canister had a hose disconnected. At 10,780 miles, my wife and I were in the car, again away from home. The car began running raggedly, as if it were shuddering, trembling, freezing to death; plus, a warning message said, “Brake Assist Malfunctioning.” The car limped us back to our home. The dealership said two of the cylinders were not working properly. We reported these problems to M-B’s customer “service,” but the most we’ve gotten in response is a call from an “executive” to commiserate with us and say he certainly hoped nothing more happened. Barely a day passed before something more happened. At about 10,900 miles, the car began flashing successive warning messages: “Brake Assist Malfunctioning”; “Blind-spot Assist Inoperable”; “Distance Assist Inoperable”; plus, the cruise control simply dropped dead, stopped working, completely. Thankfully, we were only about 20 miles from home; we said various prayers that nothing more happened while returning to our home, like maybe the steering going haywire or whatever. We contacted a M-B dealership numerous times, both my email and phone and finally a lady called to say they could come get the car in about two weeks. So the car is now our garage queen, waiting on M-B to decide that we just might need more than empathy. One thing is for sure, to us, this is not a big concern with M-B and we feel they have had zero regard for our safety or the safety of other motorists that might have been confronted by our malfunctioning vehicle. Our $120k car of our dreams is a rolling safety hazard and the lemon of our nightmares. But you be the judge: “The Best”? or “Nothing”?
DO NOT BUY - LEMON
First, it should be noted that I would never imagine having to write this. I am a medical director and have no hidden agenda by conveying this information; however, I must... I have NEVER been more dissatisfied with a product. I thought I was an AMG driver for life; however, since leasing my 2018 E63 SL AMG, the car has been a disaster! My radiator has literally "blown-up" on 3 separate occasions. Each time, the car was in the shop for over a month. Constantly told "radiator is on back order" which makes me think I am not the only one to have experienced this problem. Always occurs when driving on highway and somehow run over some small object (causing no damage to exterior of car); then "check coolant/engine" light comes on and within minutes car shuts down. Now, most recently, my car was determined to be a Total loss from Progressive insurance after something kicked-up on highway through driver/rear tire - did so much damage to undercarriage that car was totaled. To clarify, NO external damage to car. I am convinced there is a flaw with this year/model. Prior to this car, I drove a 2016 E63 SL AMG and never had a problem. Mercedes cut weight between models in attempt to make faster and in the process removed the previously placed protection to underside/undercarriage. The final conclusion of an independent investigation conducted by Progressive Insurance was that "Mercedes made a horrible car never intended to drive on California's highways". I have also never been treated in such a horrendous matter as by AMG/Mercedes Customer Service/Executive Care team. Please share similar issues with this year/model. - Former AMG-for-life driver.
Less than expected and ultimately not engaging
I gave this “rocket” a year to settle in and grow on me however it never quite did. No longer in my Scuderia. While the engine and drive train are knarly and incredibly powerful, the Benz saloon chassis and other engineering get left in the dust, a tail of two cars in one, regrettably. Sometime things don’t go together and this is the case with a car like the E63S AMG. Perhaps my bad for assuming a Benz saloon can be a true sports car. Car was fast and loud, feel was numb to non existent. Fairly monolithic.
