Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

Michael444 , 01/02/2019 E 550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I got this at the end of October. It was a leftover that never sold. It was a black on black E550 loaded with the level 3 premium package, sports seats, etc., etc. Traded a 2011 E350. By far this is the most fun car I've ever driven. It fast, solid, heavy yet light and extremely agile. It only has 3,000 miles so far...but it runs very strong and has no issues. If you;re looking for great gas miles do not buy this car...but I did get 27 mpg going to Vegas and I didn't drive slow. To me...the fun and feel of being in this car offset the price of gas.