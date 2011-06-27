Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 63 4MATIC® S-Model Consumer Reviews

IB , 01/18/2018 AMG E 63 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Wagon AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

Unfortunately the standard 5 minutes test drive at the dealership is way too short to get to know any car. The great things about this car are very obvious, so I will only mention the lows. The ride is excessively firm, it feels like riding a cart with wooden wheels. The firm suspension and the low profile tires make the ride very harsh even in "comfort setting". The air suspension is only on the rear axle. It probably would ride better with all around air suspension, slightly thicker tires and with one setting for real comfort. In my opinion it is hard to live with this car as a daily driver. Luckily for me I have the GL SUV as well which I use for any ride that would take more than an hour.