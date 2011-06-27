Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

E400 coupe 2015 Sorin , 06/12/2019 E 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought my coupe certified preowned, right out of lease. After the initial small issues all timely fixed at the local dealership I have put about 18k mixed local and weekend commute about 220 miles one way. Excellent fuel economy on hwy 32 mpg and combined 28. I do commute mostly alone so a coupe felt fine as a second car. Seats are firm and comfortable on long rides. My wife had hard time in the passenger seat on the occasional commute, my daughter hated the back seats due to lack of center arm rest. Service has been a bummer for 500 dollars however. Caution while driving through small rural areas as you become a target. I would have never payed the new car price but half that for a less then 20 k seemed to be a great deal. Vented seats could be more powerful and there is limited storage space (max two small bottles of water) but you get used to that. Overall beautiful car with excellent performance. Highly recommended if you are single. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Seriously hi performance coupe Chuck , 07/03/2019 E 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful When I say high performance I mean acceleration, handling, road holding, braking. Oh did I mention the car also gets 23 mpg in combined driving!? On the highway the sleek aero helps return 30 mpg. If you want the latest infotainment, you’ll need to step into a C class of the same year (2105) or a little newer E. Back seat is tight but the kids don’t mind too much. Update for 2020. Car is aging well, I cannot think of another Benz I would it trade for. I replaced the rear shocks at about 50,000 miles following some unusual rear tire wear, for which dealer shared the cost. No problems otherwise, just maintenance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse