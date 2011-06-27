  1. Home
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 E-Class
2.5
2 reviews
$11,595 - $17,167
$11,595 - $17,167
Used E-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Unreliable Emission Control System

Ken T, 09/15/2017
E350 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

i have a 2013 E350 BlueTech Sedan. Has been driving this car since new, Vehicle has been serviced regularly at the Mercedes Dealers. At 52000 miles, Tail pipe began to blow smoke. Took it to the Mercedes Dealer at El Cajon, CA First diagnostic, Nox sensors failure. All 3 Not sensors replaced. Problem still exists, so AdBlue Injection valve was replaced, and then AdBlue tank was replaced. How is it possible that 5 components failed at the same time, at 52000 miles. The first 4 items are not covered by warranty. AdBlue tank was covered by Mercedes. They call it "Good Will" although tank is warrant for 7 years or 70,000 miles in the book. Is this the case of "trial & error" method to diagnose the problem, or are these components so unreliable? Replacement of the first 4 items - $2800. Does any one have this problem. Mercedes called me after I returned the survey. I gave Royce (MB) my feedback. Good conversation but I have not heard what their internal investigation reveals, or this is a case of just chit chat. Should I be concerned about what the next breakdown of the emission control system. Does anybody has this problem with the BlueTech emission system? Update At 53000+ miles, tail pipe smoked again, and no power when going uphill between Riverside and San Diego on I 15. Dealer replaced catalytic converter and mufflers under warranty. At 54000+ mile, smoke was detected under the car. Problem - oil pan gasket was leaking. Oil pan an gasket replaced at my cost. It is so unreliable that I would drive this car within the distance covered by the AAA member towing allowance. This car has gone back to dealer 3 times between 52000 and 54000 miles Resale for this car tanked. So I will keep this car and keep the public know the maintenance cost in the future. Really bad for Mercedes Brand.

Not worth the extra cost of owning a BluTech

solarwinds, 04/06/2014
E350 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
20 of 23 people found this review helpful

I have owned 3 MB diesel sedans and they were great fast efficient low maintenance bullet proof especially the 1998 E300 a rocket and 29 mpg avg :) Looking at the Diesel engine in the 97, 98 E300 puts a smile on your face... MB with the help of the EPA has put the diesel line up in MB an expensive liability to dive not a cost effective Diesel that are durable 500K mile car... For starters you have to purchase BluTech fluid every oil change... at 7 gallons a pop MB charges 35.00 a gallon... Perhaps you could put any DEF from a chain store at 12 a gallon... Why the need for an expensive exhaust system how much will it cost to replace? On the EClass a Diesel comes with RFT because of the blue tank. So a guy who drives say 50 to 200 miles a day must rely on RFT and have no spare in order to make room for a Urea tank and the electronics associated with the entire system... S350 bluetech has a spare. Where are the saving in fuel if you have to spend 1200 for a set of tires and deal with exhaust additive... 2005, 2006 CDI were the bomb...

