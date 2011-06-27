Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

German engineering is over the top! Chris B. , 06/08/2017 E350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Having always owned BMW's (since the 60's) and learning how to maintain and fix them, I've enjoyed German quality and engineering. However, of late, they have become so sophisticated, I no longer have the ability to do any work on my cars, which I enjoy doing. My wife had always wanted a Mercedes wagon and we found a very low mileage single owner 2009 E350 4Matic wagon and bought it. We mostly use it for trips and enjoy its comfort on the highway. Although it isn't fuel efficient, it does perform well. From the first day, we have been unable to figure out how the Navigation system works (glad to have Waze on our smartphones). The sound system is equally challenging to operate. The trip info on the dashboard is hard to read and understand when driving (too much info). Our fan motor has a squeaky bearing ($450 to replace). At 65,000 miles we have learned the rear differential needs replacement ($3,500). Compared to my BMW's, I am disappointed with this car. The local dealer is sells "units", not cars. For someone who has been a lifelong car enthusiast, I'm not fond of the dealer or the brand. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good not Great ageorge , 06/12/2011 8 of 10 people found this review helpful We currently have a 2009 Mercedes Wagon with 15k miles on it. Also for context we have a Toyota mini-van and a Prius. This current wagon only seems special when you are on the highway. There it is in it's element. Extremely smooth, quiet yet with the classic German feel. Other than price it isn't much different from the Toyotas. Overall build quality actually seems to be less than the Toyotas I am sad to say. We have had a number of minor problems with the electrical and mechanical systems. The CD player still doesn't work. The right windshield wiper stopped working etc. In general it seems as the though the car is several years behind the competitors in features.

Great ownership experience PK , 12/24/2016 E350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am very finneky about maintaining my cars and this has beena very good experience. It does have some quirks like the window washer motor but overall excellent quality. Recently saw some challenges with tires and alignment. Dealership says to check every 10k miles. Does not have camber adjustment so the inner tires get worn faster

168k miles and running like a champ! Gray R. , 08/22/2018 E350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Pros: We have owned our 2009 Mercedes-Benz E350 4matic wagon since March. Even though we had to replace the two rear air suspension bags and have had a couple of problems, the engine has never let us down once (knock on wood). Having this many miles on the odometer might scare some people but being a mercedes it is meant to last over 300k miles. It still has a smooth idle and starts up like any other car at 60k miles. I love how solid the car is, especially the timeless design that reminds me of a classic mercedes! Also the handling is surprisingly very good, which is almost to BMW standards (in sport mode). I could go on for hours about how much I love this car!!! Cons: The gas mileage is not the best around the city, I average about 17 gallons in the city. On the highway, I usally average about 22 miles per gallon which is pretty good. The interior design is very complicated at first and is hard to understand, once you get comfortable with it it is still very distracting. the audio system could be better but it is almost 10 years old. Love this station wagon so much and hope to keep for a long time!