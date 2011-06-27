Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
320 Bluetec
Bought an '08 Bluetec with 15,500 miles in March 2010. Excellent vehicle. Smooth, quiet, excellent mileage, plenty of power. Very smooth shifting vehicle. This is my 3rd Mercedes, by far the best (previous was an '83 300td (junk), e300 (pretty good). I have owed Lexus (IS300) and 5 series BMW and like this better. Many other vehicles along the way and this is the best. Package 2 with keyless go, fold down rear seat and the full moon roof. 19 miles one way to work, mostly freeway with some stop and go downtown and I see 36 mpg routinely. Not a big NAV user but have found this nav system to be a challenge. Logic is not intuitive but you do figure it out with some focused effort.
Perfect car !!!
2008 Bluetec E320 is the best everyday car! averaging 37 mpg highway, 30 mpg combine, plenty of power, handling is excellent, best interior design, comfortable in long driving, perfect ergonomic design, perfect car.
Quiet and Smooth
Overall a great car if smooth, quiet, and solid are what one is looking for. Not sporty, but high-quality luxury. Very good acceleration if needed from a stop although requires a long pedal to really make it move. Looking better and better as this generation evolves. Very good stock automotive HK sound system. Absolute pleasure to drive, wish I had gotten a 15k-18k lease instead of 12k. Custom- ordered, fully loaded except panoramic sunroof which is not needed in Arizona, besides the standard sunroof is pretty big!
No turbo cooler
Had to replace engine at 40,000 miles at a cost of $ 23,000.00. There is no turbo cooler cooling the turbo after engine shutoff of a long drive. The turbo literally explodes while the car is parked raining its parts all over the engine. Unbelievable that MB designers could put this car into production without a cooler. As the car was out of warranty MB/Penske refused any accommodation as far as cost is concerned. Would you buy another MB product??
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Buy the car, forget the GPS
Great car. Comfortable smooth, sports car handling, excellent craftsmanship incredible power. Not as quiet as the gas engine but very quiet for a diesel. You have to listen to hear it. I average 25mpg, as much as 38 mpg on the road. However the GPS stinks. It's the worst. Difficult to use and I dont need to find "border crossings" in the USA. Just buy a Garmin, a 100 times better. Problems: transmission tends to clunk into lower gear as you slow down. Had a 2005 Benz with the same problem. Price of diesel a negative. Hate the center console, holds nothing. Service very expense. I would however, buy this car again.
Sponsored cars related to the E-Class
Related Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner