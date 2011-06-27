  1. Home
Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

320 Bluetec

New diesel rocks, 04/23/2010
32 of 32 people found this review helpful

Bought an '08 Bluetec with 15,500 miles in March 2010. Excellent vehicle. Smooth, quiet, excellent mileage, plenty of power. Very smooth shifting vehicle. This is my 3rd Mercedes, by far the best (previous was an '83 300td (junk), e300 (pretty good). I have owed Lexus (IS300) and 5 series BMW and like this better. Many other vehicles along the way and this is the best. Package 2 with keyless go, fold down rear seat and the full moon roof. 19 miles one way to work, mostly freeway with some stop and go downtown and I see 36 mpg routinely. Not a big NAV user but have found this nav system to be a challenge. Logic is not intuitive but you do figure it out with some focused effort.

Perfect car !!!

gottlieb, 08/31/2013
20 of 22 people found this review helpful

2008 Bluetec E320 is the best everyday car! averaging 37 mpg highway, 30 mpg combine, plenty of power, handling is excellent, best interior design, comfortable in long driving, perfect ergonomic design, perfect car.

Quiet and Smooth

Finman, 10/18/2007
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Overall a great car if smooth, quiet, and solid are what one is looking for. Not sporty, but high-quality luxury. Very good acceleration if needed from a stop although requires a long pedal to really make it move. Looking better and better as this generation evolves. Very good stock automotive HK sound system. Absolute pleasure to drive, wish I had gotten a 15k-18k lease instead of 12k. Custom- ordered, fully loaded except panoramic sunroof which is not needed in Arizona, besides the standard sunroof is pretty big!

No turbo cooler

Lou Nischan, 10/13/2019
E320 BLUETEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Had to replace engine at 40,000 miles at a cost of $ 23,000.00. There is no turbo cooler cooling the turbo after engine shutoff of a long drive. The turbo literally explodes while the car is parked raining its parts all over the engine. Unbelievable that MB designers could put this car into production without a cooler. As the car was out of warranty MB/Penske refused any accommodation as far as cost is concerned. Would you buy another MB product??

Buy the car, forget the GPS

SAL, 12/05/2008
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

Great car. Comfortable smooth, sports car handling, excellent craftsmanship incredible power. Not as quiet as the gas engine but very quiet for a diesel. You have to listen to hear it. I average 25mpg, as much as 38 mpg on the road. However the GPS stinks. It's the worst. Difficult to use and I dont need to find "border crossings" in the USA. Just buy a Garmin, a 100 times better. Problems: transmission tends to clunk into lower gear as you slow down. Had a 2005 Benz with the same problem. Price of diesel a negative. Hate the center console, holds nothing. Service very expense. I would however, buy this car again.

See all E-Classes for sale

