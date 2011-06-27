Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

320 Bluetec New diesel rocks , 04/23/2010 32 of 32 people found this review helpful Bought an '08 Bluetec with 15,500 miles in March 2010. Excellent vehicle. Smooth, quiet, excellent mileage, plenty of power. Very smooth shifting vehicle. This is my 3rd Mercedes, by far the best (previous was an '83 300td (junk), e300 (pretty good). I have owed Lexus (IS300) and 5 series BMW and like this better. Many other vehicles along the way and this is the best. Package 2 with keyless go, fold down rear seat and the full moon roof. 19 miles one way to work, mostly freeway with some stop and go downtown and I see 36 mpg routinely. Not a big NAV user but have found this nav system to be a challenge. Logic is not intuitive but you do figure it out with some focused effort. Report Abuse

Perfect car !!! gottlieb , 08/31/2013 20 of 22 people found this review helpful 2008 Bluetec E320 is the best everyday car! averaging 37 mpg highway, 30 mpg combine, plenty of power, handling is excellent, best interior design, comfortable in long driving, perfect ergonomic design, perfect car.

Quiet and Smooth Finman , 10/18/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Overall a great car if smooth, quiet, and solid are what one is looking for. Not sporty, but high-quality luxury. Very good acceleration if needed from a stop although requires a long pedal to really make it move. Looking better and better as this generation evolves. Very good stock automotive HK sound system. Absolute pleasure to drive, wish I had gotten a 15k-18k lease instead of 12k. Custom- ordered, fully loaded except panoramic sunroof which is not needed in Arizona, besides the standard sunroof is pretty big!

No turbo cooler Lou Nischan , 10/13/2019 E320 BLUETEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Had to replace engine at 40,000 miles at a cost of $ 23,000.00. There is no turbo cooler cooling the turbo after engine shutoff of a long drive. The turbo literally explodes while the car is parked raining its parts all over the engine. Unbelievable that MB designers could put this car into production without a cooler. As the car was out of warranty MB/Penske refused any accommodation as far as cost is concerned. Would you buy another MB product??