Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
23 reviews
The true family hauler!

gandeesinla, 11/04/2013
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

With room for seven and nearly 500 hundred horsepower this wagon delivers a safe and fun experience for up to seven passengers. This car is very expensive new but is a serious piece of engineering. It's luxurious and fun to drive and looks subdued but sporty. It's a sleeper....

Fast, fun and furious E555 AMG

David Wishnew, 10/18/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Blazingly fast, extremely comfortable and totally unflappable. Cruises easily at 40, 80 or 120 mph. Easier to drive at triple digit speed than my old Grand Sport Corvette. Seats very comfortable and infinitely adjustable. Sound system can use more wattage for high speed cruising with open sunroof. Outrageous cost for installed telephone. Transmission sometimes lurches a bit, but slapstick is easy to use and dropping two gears quickly is easier than with manual transmission. Surprisingly good gas mileage on highway driving, although difficult to keep to speed limit. I would definitely buy another

Woeful Experience.

ShocDoc, 02/13/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Purchased my new 05 E-55 after having owned 3 problem free Porsche 996's. Initially I loved the car but quickly lost the attraction after the engine stopped running on a very busy local highway at rush hour. Car was towed in and repaired (loose wiring harness). Two weeks later my interior insulation filled with fuel due to problem with the fuel pumps. Left rear shock leaked and car would settle over the wheel when parked for a few days. Brakes squealed like a Yugo. The squealing brakes problem never stopped after several visits to MB service. Lost confidence in the product and sold the car. Done with MB. Without question the worst vehicle I have ever owned.

2 in my garage

oldgitsalesp, 11/20/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Having owned 7 MBZ's in total, we have finally come to where I can say this is the real deal. I like them so much, that I have two of these in my garage. A 2002 and 2005 for me. Yes, we are blessed! High maintenance cost, brakes/tires, but a once in a lifetime thrill. Everbody checks it out.

I love my Mercedes AMG Wagon but have to sell it

Camden M. Hall, 08/30/2018
E55 AMG 4dr Wagon (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 2005 black low mileage AMG E55 Wagon is beautiful to the eye and fun to drive. It is a nimble touring car and a great daily drive car-- with three seat rows or substantial "trunk" space. This Wagon is in excellent condition because I have treated it as a part of my family: all service requirements have been observed and then some. (Service records are available at Mercedes Benz.) The car has retro fit Bluetooth compatibility and internal radar detection. It is also fitted for LoJack. Not many of this model Mercedes were made and even fewer continue to exist. With less than 53,000 actual miles on the odometer, it has many mile to go. I hate to sell it, but just purchased a new Mercedes!

