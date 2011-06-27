Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

Driving CLK class car IS exhilarating Love my CLK , 11/28/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I always loved the CLK models, especially with AMG bodywork, upgrades and notable performance is something that I have always marveled. I really liked the 208 body, but the newer 209 just gives me chills. These cars are the complete package for me, weighted more towards luxury than sport. I opted for the 320 (over 500) because I would lose my license, be in jail and ultimately would not be practical for me, as I cannot take advantage of the modest 3.2 liter engine in my current daily driving conditions. I have had a few minor repairs during the warranty period. And I have noticed though, each time I (or the dealer) do any maintenance, the car drives notable different, improved & better. Report Abuse

smooooth tlfrench , 08/28/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful having traded up from the audi A4, I have been absolutely thrilled with my CLK 320. I love the style, love the way it feels when i get into it and hear the solid thud of the door closing, and the performance has been a pleasure. I've also loved the extras: the way the seats push up to let someone climb easily into the back, the trip computer, the rear mirrors automatically dimming, the automatic sensor in the windshield wipers... to name a few! Drawbacks so far? (just under 10,000 miles)The analog clock loses time, and the rear windows stopped working. My first check-up at 10,000 miles will keep them busy, but I wouldn't trade this car for anything.

Best Coupe for the Money ljones , 12/10/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The Mervedes 2003 CLK 320 is the best buy in the sporty coupe offerings. With sunroof open and windows down it has the feel of a convertible, without all of the exposure or hassel of the convertible. Smooth characterizes the entire experience.

worth the $ CPRNY , 01/07/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great coupe w/ useful backseat & trunk. Opted for 320 not 500, 320 has plenty of power. interior is rich, grt styling inside/out. test drove all the 2dr 4dr comp, BMW530 was a close 2nd but couldn't match Benz design.