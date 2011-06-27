Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

2004 CLK55 AMG Convertible, Fun! Michael Ryan , 10/31/2015 CLK55 AMG 2dr Cabriolet (5.4L 8cyl 5A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful This is luxury and fun all in one. Its too bad a car this wonderful to drive should be so expensive when new, because it really brings out the kid in me. This CLK55 AMG, a Convertible that has a naturally aspirated power plant. Put the top down to explore the open road and its awesome! From my own "fears" about owning an AMG Mercedes, I thought meant lots of maintenance expenses at the dealer. But in fact this car has been anything but! This car can be your everyday driver, or your Sunday fun car! You Choose! It has neither been a maintenance problem or any other waste of time. Just pure pleasure with power, luxury and the quality Mercedes Benz ride with AMG under the hood. I've got about 100,000 miles on her now and she still purrs and roars like a beautiful machine should. I take her to the dealer for service, and never have any problems. Just regular services. What a great car! No wonder the CLK55s are going up in price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2004 CLK55 AMG Cabriolet - VERY HOT CAR Doctore1 , 10/29/2003 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This is a sexy firebreathing head- turner. The best car that I have ever owned. Purrs like a pussycat until you put the pedal-to-the-metal, then it takes off like a bat-out-of- h#**....handles like a snake, no rattles or shimmies or shakes, just glued to the road. Mine is Black/Black/Black. Able to easily blow- away any Z corvette, BMW or muscle car from the line or rolling. Cannot wait until I can add aftermarket chip and Kompressor....will then have 525hp...

I LOVE THIS CAR!! spenc618 , 04/03/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I was very concerned on the maintenance cost for this car but it's really not as bad as you think if you are mentally prepared to expect slightly higher costs. I did have a transmission issue that kept the car jumping into default mode (3rd gear). I hear it is a common issue.. a $900 dollar issue. Other than that (FYI the dealership treated me very well) I brought the car as a weekend car. The power and looks make it practically impossible to NOT drive it daily. It pulls so smoothly from the light that it is not until you look in the mirror or down at the dash that you notice you are moving so quickly. Only car i have driven just for fun like riding my motorcycle.

First Sports Car.. I love it!! spenc618 , 12/22/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Fast great handling, SEXY car. I love it and would recommend to anyone as a head turner. Gas mileage is as expected, not your everyday driver. 4 sets of brake pads set me back 400 dollars at the dealer. No way to keep the factory look and add satellite radio unless it was already installed. Changing the head unit is not an option unless a custom bracket is fabricated. Verify the one you buy has the wiring to attach the bluetooth adapter for your hands free calling by taking it to the dealer. Adding it later is very expensive.