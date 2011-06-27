Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Gentleman's Hotrod John H , 08/30/2018 CLK55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The w209 clk55 amg is rather rare in the USA with app 1500 imported from 2003-2005. The m113 5.5 liter found in the w209 is nearly bulletproof and the 5 speed automatic transmission is amazingly robust. This car was developed in the early years of AMG's assimilation into the MB corporate structure and represents a very conservative, yet comprehensive high performance vehicle which, in my case, has given me a high mileage(128k miles) barnstormer that burns zero oil....not a puff of smoke on start up!! Returning home after my first drive after a fluids change and initial sorting, I remarked to my S.O., "Well I have another car the boys won't be allowed to drive!". This car is Quick!!! Another benefit is the beautiful design of the pillarless coupe which gives a light, airy feeling to the car when all the windows are open. I love this car and plan to keep it forever. My only gripe is the moonroof which does not fully retract. Update: Some cretin plowed into my car and destroyed her....so I scoured the country and found another one in pretty good condition and purchased it, even before settling with the insurance company. If you decide to buy one of these models I would urge you to establish an 'agreed value' with your insurance company and avoid the extreme hassle I have undergone for over 3 months....still unresolved! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2003 CLK55 AMG Robert , 06/04/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Car is exceptional. I bought it used with 36000 miles on it in October 2007; it now has just over 42,000 miles on it. Car handles like a dream and corners like it is on rails, even at high speeds. Very fun to drive not to mention my wife and I both get lots of looks (not because we are weird looking either). My next car will be without a doubt a Mercedes. The power and acceleration offered with the AMG engine is awewsome. We have never lost a race at a stop light yet, even against a BMW M class. Mileage is not too good, even when driving normally. Averages around 14 or 15. Am taking it on a road trip this weekend. Report Abuse

like my clk55 djwilliams , 02/04/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I brought the car for the engine and overall fun to drive qualities. You don't see many on the road and with some nice wheels look different from others. Without having to spend a $100,000, I can out run most cars. It is really a sleeper a the red light. Report Abuse

Just Fun !!!!!!! Gene Lynch , 08/20/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Easy To Drive, Good Looks, Swiftness And Easey To Handel on road And City Streets. Sweet Car Report Abuse