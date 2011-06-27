Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

What a car! GregT , 11/19/2008 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought this with 95k miles for about $14k. Now it has 135k. It has been the best car I have ever owned. Fast, safe (a deer hit me and almost no damage), quiet and comfortable. I love it. From what I have read that other Benz' are not as good. One thing to beware of. This is a benz and they are not cheap to maintain. Report Abuse

transmission emughlee10 , 01/27/2012 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I recently bought my Clk430 coupe for 5k and absolutely love the style the interior and exterior ..but i have been having problems out of the transmission..slip codes it acts like it doesnt want to shift right? so i am stuck between crossing my fingers and getting it fixed..or getting something else i really love this car and i am going to hate giving it up..but i am scared i will get it fixed and other problems will occur lol..someone please help!):

Excellence! clk320 , 05/14/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful After owning the car for a few months I have come to enjoy it greatly. When I first got it I was immediately impressed with everything, but a stage of uncertainty came with minor glitches that were cheap and easy fixes (surprising little for a car with 110k miles on it). You will notice the laggish pickup from 0-20 but from 20 on up the acceleration is incredible. Suspension is top notch creating a very smooth ride and aggressive performance. Taking it around the curves is joyful and you cant take it too fast. Very nice bose speaker system. Lots of built in extras are fun and entertaining. It will make it through the snow but not well. Built very well, its a heavy car and feels very safe.

Excellent Car shahzadacn , 09/24/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Excellent German engineering. The car handles and drives like a champ. Solid in every aspect. I had to replace the fuel gauge once and other than that, it has been wonderful.