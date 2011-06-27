  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  4. Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  5. Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 CLK-Class
5(75%)4(19%)3(0%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.6
16 reviews
Write a review
See all CLK-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,143 - $4,648
Used CLK-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

What a car!

GregT, 11/19/2008
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

I bought this with 95k miles for about $14k. Now it has 135k. It has been the best car I have ever owned. Fast, safe (a deer hit me and almost no damage), quiet and comfortable. I love it. From what I have read that other Benz' are not as good. One thing to beware of. This is a benz and they are not cheap to maintain.

Report Abuse

transmission

emughlee10, 01/27/2012
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I recently bought my Clk430 coupe for 5k and absolutely love the style the interior and exterior ..but i have been having problems out of the transmission..slip codes it acts like it doesnt want to shift right? so i am stuck between crossing my fingers and getting it fixed..or getting something else i really love this car and i am going to hate giving it up..but i am scared i will get it fixed and other problems will occur lol..someone please help!):

Report Abuse

Excellence!

clk320, 05/14/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

After owning the car for a few months I have come to enjoy it greatly. When I first got it I was immediately impressed with everything, but a stage of uncertainty came with minor glitches that were cheap and easy fixes (surprising little for a car with 110k miles on it). You will notice the laggish pickup from 0-20 but from 20 on up the acceleration is incredible. Suspension is top notch creating a very smooth ride and aggressive performance. Taking it around the curves is joyful and you cant take it too fast. Very nice bose speaker system. Lots of built in extras are fun and entertaining. It will make it through the snow but not well. Built very well, its a heavy car and feels very safe.

Report Abuse

Excellent Car

shahzadacn, 09/24/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Excellent German engineering. The car handles and drives like a champ. Solid in every aspect. I had to replace the fuel gauge once and other than that, it has been wonderful.

Report Abuse

Not a fine wine...

okedoke, 06/30/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought the car used with 104K miles for my kid as I wanted her in a mini tank, along with traction and stab control, side airbags, etc. Just my luck, had to fix almost everything - brakes, rear deck leak, amplifiers, blown speakers, rear antenna, ball joints, dashboard digital metrics (outside temp, gear display, etc) shot, intermit wiper, etc. I think it also just sprung a leak somewhere up front on the passenger side, and I think I just lost the driver rear wheel bearings. I've owned late model American and Asian based cars that never experienced as many problems as this little gem? Also - Bose radio sounds like crud, lots of static.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all CLK-Classes for sale

Related Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles