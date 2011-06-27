Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
What a car!
I bought this with 95k miles for about $14k. Now it has 135k. It has been the best car I have ever owned. Fast, safe (a deer hit me and almost no damage), quiet and comfortable. I love it. From what I have read that other Benz' are not as good. One thing to beware of. This is a benz and they are not cheap to maintain.
transmission
I recently bought my Clk430 coupe for 5k and absolutely love the style the interior and exterior ..but i have been having problems out of the transmission..slip codes it acts like it doesnt want to shift right? so i am stuck between crossing my fingers and getting it fixed..or getting something else i really love this car and i am going to hate giving it up..but i am scared i will get it fixed and other problems will occur lol..someone please help!):
Excellence!
After owning the car for a few months I have come to enjoy it greatly. When I first got it I was immediately impressed with everything, but a stage of uncertainty came with minor glitches that were cheap and easy fixes (surprising little for a car with 110k miles on it). You will notice the laggish pickup from 0-20 but from 20 on up the acceleration is incredible. Suspension is top notch creating a very smooth ride and aggressive performance. Taking it around the curves is joyful and you cant take it too fast. Very nice bose speaker system. Lots of built in extras are fun and entertaining. It will make it through the snow but not well. Built very well, its a heavy car and feels very safe.
Excellent Car
Excellent German engineering. The car handles and drives like a champ. Solid in every aspect. I had to replace the fuel gauge once and other than that, it has been wonderful.
Not a fine wine...
Bought the car used with 104K miles for my kid as I wanted her in a mini tank, along with traction and stab control, side airbags, etc. Just my luck, had to fix almost everything - brakes, rear deck leak, amplifiers, blown speakers, rear antenna, ball joints, dashboard digital metrics (outside temp, gear display, etc) shot, intermit wiper, etc. I think it also just sprung a leak somewhere up front on the passenger side, and I think I just lost the driver rear wheel bearings. I've owned late model American and Asian based cars that never experienced as many problems as this little gem? Also - Bose radio sounds like crud, lots of static.
Sponsored cars related to the CLK-Class
Related Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner