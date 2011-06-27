  1. Home
Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 CL-Class
4.7
3 reviews
Mercedes CL 65 AMG

CL 65 AMG, 12/19/2007
The only gripe that I have with the car is that it does not come with a manual transmission. But I'm otherwise totally floored by this car, never have I had this much fun, the car can do anything. Track days (bye bye Porsche, Ferrari, Vettes etc etc, normal drives in the mountains and eats up the highways. Comfort second to none and no noise ever! I love it and will be buried in it. One car I will never let go of. Might be expensive but you can't put a price on the smiles / mile in this car!

what I think.

DD, 02/26/2009
While there isn't much visual differences between the CL500,600,55 the 65 stands alone when it comes to power. The 604hp is almost too much for the rear wheels. I wish it had all wheel drive and was about 1500lbs lighter and was truly stand out that this vehicle cost close to $200K I was tempted to leave the window sticker permanently in the window. I also wish MB would not have put a governor on the vehicle it tops out at 155 where it still has plenty of room to stretch out to the 200 mark. I admit I don't feel 100% safe driving at the mid triple mark speeds b/c it is close to 6K lbs and would hate to have to try to stop or make a swerve If cash is tight go buy a BMW

CL65 AMG

CL65 AMG, 11/24/2005
Second AMG car in two years good looking very fast car, a blast to drive interior not quite as comfortable as expected but good. Would take a serious look at the CL55 before spending extra money.

