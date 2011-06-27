Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Style & Performance
I have owned 3 other Mercedes & this is my favorite over my previous CL600. The understated styling & great performance are favorites. Handling is good for a heavier car but not in the Porsche range. Reliability has been good but one electrical problem which the dealer solved. This is my every day driver so I plan to put on a lot of miles & I keep my cars for several years. I purchased the extended warrantee based on my experience with my CL600. I would buy this car again & highly recommend it for performance, style & luxury, only I would get the voice activated controls, I miss the hands free calling on my previous CL600.
It tickles me
It still continues to exceed my performance expectations and in my estimation is a stronger, beefier design than the 2007 model change.
Design, Safety, Performance and Luxury
The CL55 is a supercar. It's dynamic performance matches that of a number of two seat sports cars that are widely considered supercars. Despite the performance capabilities, the car is quite comfortable and quiet. The Automatic Body Control is amazing, as are the brakes. The build quality is very good. My experience with the car has been entirely satisfactory.
My first 5000 miles
I traded a 2002 M5 for this beast so I am very familiar with high performance cars. This is a true luxury car with blinding performance and incredible comfort. You can drive for hundreds of miles and still want to keep going. The seats are extremely comfortable and it has all the toys and technology you could ask for. Its a dream. It is not a sports car but does fairly well in the curves. The brakes are good but it is a heavy car so you have to allow for some distance to stop as compared to a lighter Porsche. The torque is immense and available at any speed. A deeper exhaust sound and a lower ride height would be my only fixes.
Elegence or Performance?
The CL Merc. takes credits to both of these descriptions. Mercedes brings the best of both worlds out with this World Class automobile. There is no competitor the has even come close or even competed to rival the CL models. All of the Merc. equiptment is the best of quatliy and integrity. Plus the brlliant design team that made this car possible. Plus for 2003 new body kit, new power trains for 55 and 600 models and GPS.
