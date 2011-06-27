  1. Home
Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Mercedes Extreme

gohome, 11/10/2002
This is the best car

My 2002 CL55

IAF, 04/21/2002
I have owed numerous other high end luxury and sports cars such as the SL Mercedes, Porche 911 . This is the finest blend of luxury and performance that I have experienced. The extraordinary attention to details is noteworthy. Although I have only owed the car for 6 months, I can't remember being quite as impressed with my other vehicles.

Hot

Confederato, 09/07/2002
This is the car that Mercedes should build.

The Best Car Ever

Billabong Surfer, 11/30/2002
It drives great and looks great. It is a true sport coupe. It has a beautiful engine.

