Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

IAF , 04/21/2002

I have owed numerous other high end luxury and sports cars such as the SL Mercedes, Porche 911 . This is the finest blend of luxury and performance that I have experienced. The extraordinary attention to details is noteworthy. Although I have only owed the car for 6 months, I can't remember being quite as impressed with my other vehicles.