Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Disappointed owner jsloan , 07/07/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful 15 visits for repair, most on computer issues. 1 suspension failure. If the car was reliable, it would be my favorite car of all types I have owned. There appears to be no end to the computer issues with this car. Report Abuse

100% fun sexy car to drive zeezo , 09/08/2002 1 of 3 people found this review helpful its all there the car is lovly to drive it has a lot of gagets to play with ,nice AMG stiling Report Abuse