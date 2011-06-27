  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
  4. Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
  5. Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 CL-Class
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all CL-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,256 - $7,171
Used CL-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Disappointed owner

jsloan, 07/07/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

15 visits for repair, most on computer issues. 1 suspension failure. If the car was reliable, it would be my favorite car of all types I have owned. There appears to be no end to the computer issues with this car.

Report Abuse

100% fun sexy car to drive

zeezo, 09/08/2002
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

its all there the car is lovly to drive it has a lot of gagets to play with ,nice AMG stiling

Report Abuse

Rescent Test Drive in the new CL600!

JSalama, 11/01/2003
1 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car has got gobs of power and the turbo just doesnt quit... there absolutely NO turbo lag whatsoever... however it just doesnt have a sense of occassion in the interior as you would expect from the performance and exterior looks... the interior design is good but fit and finish/ material quality good be better. GREAT car overall.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all CL-Classes for sale

Related Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles