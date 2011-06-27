Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Disappointed owner
jsloan, 07/07/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
15 visits for repair, most on computer issues. 1 suspension failure. If the car was reliable, it would be my favorite car of all types I have owned. There appears to be no end to the computer issues with this car.
100% fun sexy car to drive
zeezo, 09/08/2002
1 of 3 people found this review helpful
its all there the car is lovly to drive it has a lot of gagets to play with ,nice AMG stiling
Rescent Test Drive in the new CL600!
JSalama, 11/01/2003
1 of 4 people found this review helpful
This car has got gobs of power and the turbo just doesnt quit... there absolutely NO turbo lag whatsoever... however it just doesnt have a sense of occassion in the interior as you would expect from the performance and exterior looks... the interior design is good but fit and finish/ material quality good be better. GREAT car overall.
