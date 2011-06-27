Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® Sedan Consumer Reviews
Rock Solid Fun
I have owned a 1999 C43 for 10 years, have 94,000 miles on it. I had a 1992 Porsche-built MB 500 E before that. I have owned many very high performance cars (1973 Datsun 240Z re-manufactured into a Scarab, 1954 Austin Healy with a 350 Chevy etc. and this one is my favorite. It is a a comfortable, reliable, solid, fast, functional sleeper. It is known locally as my truck, since I use it mostly to haul building materials of all sort. I love this car. My wife has a 1997 E550 and it is good, but not C43 good.
C-leeper
I wanted a car that my wife could drive to work daily and that I could take out and still feel young after I get out of the company car (1997 Olds 88) What a gem! It's free. This is one of my top three most favorite cars I've owned out of 53 and still buying. Everey time I get in this car about 40 MPH I stomp on it and it sounds brings a smile to my face :-). I might just buy the wife something else to drive just so I can savor the fun.
Top of the line. True muscle
This was my dream car in 1999, very fast, sophisticated and stealthy! Fast forward to 2005 and its time to buy a new car. I was looking at the Volvo S60R, until a conversation with my wife arose. I told her I liked the Volvo R because it reminded me so much of the Benz C43 I drove back in 99'. She turned to me and said "if you keep comparing cars to the 99'Mercedes C43, why don't you get one?" I laughed and said they only made something like 550 of them in 99', I will never find one and if I do it will have high miles. The web search turned up 3 in the U.S. one was about 50 miles away. Oh, could this be real? 1999 C43 w/ 43,000 miles and perfect. It was the fastest purchase in history
The Q-Ship
The C43 is a true sleeper. A lightweight body, anonymous and quiet design, with a stonking engine and massive (E55) brakes. The combo gives excellent performance and very acceptable fuel economy (24 mpg). It has brought me through filthy weather such that I have many times thanked the car as I have walked into the house from the garage (don't tell my friends about this...). It's the last of the hand-built AMGs, built like a tank and full of character: speaks softly and carries a big stick, for when you give it wellie and cross 4,000 rpm, it puts on a Nascar soundtrack. I never tire of its dual nature, and I plan to keep it forever. It is a wonderful machine.
Amadeus ROCKS
I have owned several Mercedes-Benz from 280SE to a C240 4Matic (wife's car) and this is my favorite. Wonderful creature comforts and city driving manners, but that's NOT why you would buy this car. I just took it to High Plains Raceway to get acquainted in a controlled environment. This is a heavy car, but handles extremely well. Well-balanced, good turn-in, good feedback, controllable through the limits of adhesion, fun to throttle-steer (with traction control off). Though half a ton heavier, it held its own with M3s and 911s. Next trip is to the dyno to verify HP - this car is better than advertised, even with almost 100k miles!
