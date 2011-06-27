Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

George , 05/15/2018 C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

10 of 11 people found this review helpful

We test drove many convertibles and decided that the Merc would fit our lifestyle best of cruising in luxury with the options to steer or accelerate quickly when needed. The dealership experience was great and the dealer's representatives were very helpful. We looked online nationally for a specific color and trim in a sport model that included warranty on a low mileage late model car. Torque on the 4 cylinder turbo is excellent as we were accustomed to driving a 2004 Nissan 350z with 280+ hp. The electronics require some study but the learning is quick and the controls are intuitive. This vehicle had the sport trim with 19 AMG wheels and most of the options but did not include Distronic , Park Assistance, which we would have happily paid for but could not find in our color....... I suggest that a potential buyer view the Carfax carefully for clear title and repairs ....... Ask lots of questions and confirm with Mercedes Customer Service.