Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
2017 C 300 Cabriolet
We test drove many convertibles and decided that the Merc would fit our lifestyle best of cruising in luxury with the options to steer or accelerate quickly when needed. The dealership experience was great and the dealer's representatives were very helpful. We looked online nationally for a specific color and trim in a sport model that included warranty on a low mileage late model car. Torque on the 4 cylinder turbo is excellent as we were accustomed to driving a 2004 Nissan 350z with 280+ hp. The electronics require some study but the learning is quick and the controls are intuitive. This vehicle had the sport trim with 19 AMG wheels and most of the options but did not include Distronic , Park Assistance, which we would have happily paid for but could not find in our color....... I suggest that a potential buyer view the Carfax carefully for clear title and repairs ....... Ask lots of questions and confirm with Mercedes Customer Service.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
18,000 miles motor blew up
As above, a 62,000 dollar car the motor blows up. The new 9 speed transmission shifts hard and horribly painful.... The transmission needs to be in sports mode all the time just so the car is safe to drive (4 cylinder) I just traded it in for a BMW.... after 20 years of MBZ ownership. Bought the car used 2 months old with 200 miles on it...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Got my Mercedes!!
We drove to Memphis, TN to buy our Mercedes-Benz Convertible. Couldn't he happier!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the C-Class
Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner