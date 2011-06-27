Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
This car saved my life...literally.
In March 2010, I was at a stop light routinely waiting my turn to proceed forward. Without warning, I saw the grill of a GMC SUV for a split second before it crashed into the rear of my car. Police estimated that the vehicle was traveling between 35-40 mph. Though the Benz was totaled and I sustained injuries - I'm here to tell you that this car saved my life. The standard safety features the C300 offers speaks volumes about Benz build quality... Thank you Mercedes-Benz.
Outstanding
I just sold my 2009 C300 Sport after two years and 80,000 miles of driving. I bought it new, religiously followed the maintenance schedule and replaced the Continental tires with the same every 30,000 miles. This car was flawless in every way. Nothing ever broke, and it never needed anything beyond regular maintenance, which for 80,000 miles is very impressive indeed. The car was fast enough, fun to drive, and extremely comfortable, even on the two occasions when I drove 1,100 miles in a single day. Best thing to say about it is that I traded it in for a new 2012 C250 Sport sedan, and expect the same great service from the new one. I was sad to see it go.
Not impressed after just 5 months
My wife and I purchased a 2009 C300 this past May at a local dealership. We got employee pricing via a friend who works there. We read a lot of great reviews and some bad reviews and found both sides to be true. The car drives smooth and quietly on highways and backroads but is boring to drive. The suspension is soft but contolled. The engine is smooth but drinks gas like an SUV. It is also not that powerful for a $46k luxury car. The exterior look is what got us to consider it but the interior plastics are very low quality. Steering is a bit disconnected. The brakes feel squishy after long high speed stops.
My baby
I've had my C300 for about a year and a half now. It has always been one of my favorite cars, so I was ecstatic to get one. Surprisingly, the car has about 230,000 miles on it as of now. Even with the extremely high mileage, the car still runs like a dream. It's amazing that it has stood up to such abuse. As far as maitenence, the car hasn't required anything too callous, other than a new serpentine belt, A/C compressor, tires, and an oil change. That's just to be expected from a car that has been driven so much. The only ongoing issue that the car has had is a hiccuping/hesitation when shifting gears, which doesn't impair with the drivability of the car and may just be a sign of the car needing a transmission service. The interior has held up to the test of time, other than the drivers' seat ripping in one spot. I love this car; its smooth V6-performance, its stunning looks, and its reliability. Definitely will be getting another C-Class when I decide to upgrade.
Great car ..But.....
I've owned the 2009 C300 4matic since august of 2011. My certified warranty ran out at the end of August 2013. I took my car in for routine maintenance for a transmission flush. Just 3 months later my transmission is making a weird grinding noise, at first I thought it was coming from my front wheel bearings but after inspection from the dealership it turns out its the bearings in my transmission! I was shocked to hear that I needed to replace my transmission at 83K! I purchased a Mercedes hoping I would get many thousand miles from it! I take very good care of my cars . Not sure I will buy another benz! Otherwise I loved the car ...beautiful car
