Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.8
4.8
128 reviews
Benz-no-More?

benznomore, 11/20/2013
31 of 31 people found this review helpful

Keep in mind that my C230 - 2008 has only 62,000 Kms, is driven lightly and garage kept. Yet...time to move away from Benz once and for all. To date: both electric side mirrors replaced ($700 each), both gas tank pumps replaced a couple of times (fuel gauge still goes out once in a while), side mirror full of water (looks like fish tank), tire blown sidewall, amongst others and just today car would not start leaving all scratching heads..$$$$ Not to mention Benz's outrageous cost of ongoing service...$500-$800 each annual visit.

I Love This Car

pebblebeach, 09/04/2009
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I was cross-shopping BMW 335i and Audi S4. When I drove the C350, I knew this was the car for me. Sure, it's not as fast as either the 335 or S4 but overall it is perfect. Mine has the P2 package, Multimedia package, Panarama sunroof, 18" rims and iPod adapter. There are more audio storage options than I could probably ever fill. The stereo is great and the build quality is fantastic. I love driving this car and everything about it. I have no regrets and do not miss having a BMW. I will keep this car for a long time. Drive it, you won't be disappointed.

Have it for 7 Years and loved it

Raj, 08/04/2015
C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A)
17 of 20 people found this review helpful

Have it for 7 Years and loved it , No Major repairs except once had an issue with Key and costed $1000

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Steering Wheel locked

Harry, 07/21/2016
C300 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
20 of 25 people found this review helpful

This model will give you sudden steering wheel lock without notices nor alerts. Easy cost you $1,600 to prepare only at dealership.

'08 Best New Luxury Car Award from AJAC

Surface, 02/06/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

...and I agree! Got fully loaded Luxury one Oct. 24th, but waited to really know car before review. Amazed how much more impressed with it after the purchase than anticipated. Great ride & maneuverability, rapid passing & breaking, much quicker than the numbers would have you believe... guess because the 7 spd. tranny gets optimal use of power at any speed. One reviewer here wanted backup sensors to be available, they already are... we got the "QuickPark" option on ours. Love sending google & yahoo map entries to car from any computer via "Search & Send" feature with the TeleAid & MultiMedia options. Great interior & exterior lighting, actually enjoy night driving again. Highly recommend!

