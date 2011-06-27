Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Benz-no-More?
Keep in mind that my C230 - 2008 has only 62,000 Kms, is driven lightly and garage kept. Yet...time to move away from Benz once and for all. To date: both electric side mirrors replaced ($700 each), both gas tank pumps replaced a couple of times (fuel gauge still goes out once in a while), side mirror full of water (looks like fish tank), tire blown sidewall, amongst others and just today car would not start leaving all scratching heads..$$$$ Not to mention Benz's outrageous cost of ongoing service...$500-$800 each annual visit.
I Love This Car
I was cross-shopping BMW 335i and Audi S4. When I drove the C350, I knew this was the car for me. Sure, it's not as fast as either the 335 or S4 but overall it is perfect. Mine has the P2 package, Multimedia package, Panarama sunroof, 18" rims and iPod adapter. There are more audio storage options than I could probably ever fill. The stereo is great and the build quality is fantastic. I love driving this car and everything about it. I have no regrets and do not miss having a BMW. I will keep this car for a long time. Drive it, you won't be disappointed.
Have it for 7 Years and loved it
Have it for 7 Years and loved it , No Major repairs except once had an issue with Key and costed $1000
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Steering Wheel locked
This model will give you sudden steering wheel lock without notices nor alerts. Easy cost you $1,600 to prepare only at dealership.
'08 Best New Luxury Car Award from AJAC
...and I agree! Got fully loaded Luxury one Oct. 24th, but waited to really know car before review. Amazed how much more impressed with it after the purchase than anticipated. Great ride & maneuverability, rapid passing & breaking, much quicker than the numbers would have you believe... guess because the 7 spd. tranny gets optimal use of power at any speed. One reviewer here wanted backup sensors to be available, they already are... we got the "QuickPark" option on ours. Love sending google & yahoo map entries to car from any computer via "Search & Send" feature with the TeleAid & MultiMedia options. Great interior & exterior lighting, actually enjoy night driving again. Highly recommend!
Sponsored cars related to the C-Class
Related Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner