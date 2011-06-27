Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

A Tiger on the Road sgbmedia , 08/19/2014 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I bought my 2005 C230K at 67,000 mi for $13,000 three years ago and just turned 165,000 mi and am very pleased with it. I drive between Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas weekly and it has really never let me down. Plenty of kick from the supercharged 1.8L 4 cyl engine and the slap shift auto trans is great although it tends to over rev when putting it through extreme shifts at 70mph+. Report Abuse

Unbelievable car Sage , 08/13/2016 C230 Kompressor Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful This is the best car I have ever owned, it rides so smooth and accelerates really good for a 4 cylinder thanks to the supercharger, and it will brake one a dime. And the fuel efficiency is even better I average 30 to 35 mpg on highway and about 20 to 25 in city. And there is plenty of space in the car and trunk. The things that I wish were different on my car is the front brakes and I wish that the tires wouldn't ware out so fast, after about 20,000 miles the front tires were bald and they were new when I bought them. Other then that I will always want to have a mercedes because of this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Looks and drives like I spent more than I did! Brendan , 06/22/2017 C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Luxury Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful What can I say, I love this car. It is so comfortable it feels like it was made for me. It handles well, has tons of power, and looks great. I upgraded to this from a 2002 C240, and it is a million times better. AWD is so nice. I will be hanging onto this one for a long time, only has 98,000 miles! It looks and feels like such an expensive car, but you can pick up a pretty clean C240 for a very reasonable price. Would highly recommend this if you are looking to get into the world of luxury german cars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car I have ever owned Rick , 04/18/2017 C230 Kompressor Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for about 5 years and in that time I have grown to love it. I have owned 5 BMWs, a Lexus and an Acura and this is by far the best of the lot. The 4cyl engine is superb and smooth. I get 30-32 on the highway and 22 around town. The only downside is that Mercedes tend to eat rear tires, and since the wheels are staggered they only last about 17K miles. I will not sell this car...... ever! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse