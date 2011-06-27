Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

An excellent car that holds up well... guile , 06/26/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful My car has been with me since brand new, now going on 142,000 miles and counting. Issues have been catalytic converter (under warranty), front headlights, steering linkage break, serpentine belt replacement (at 130,000 miles), leather interior cracking, faux leather on shift knob coming off, CD changer jamming, blower fuse melting and compressor breaking, and small ghosting on console display. Performance is decent for a car with 168hp. Gas mileage could be better but I drive like a maniac with quick acceleration so no fault of the car. I'm pretty satisfied with the car and feel fortunate I don't have the issues so many others have. This car was manufactured in Brazil. Report Abuse

Love every thing about it e626 , 12/11/2010 25 of 27 people found this review helpful I originally wanted the m. B. E350 but my husband said that we would be spending a lot more money on gas. So he got me the c240 and I have to say that I love this car we bought it used with 98,000 miles on it. It has been very reliable drives great, and I look forward to taking long trips in it. I previously owned a 2002 BMW 330i and I thought that that was the best car ever, but I have to say I like this one just as much. It has that luxury and sports car look to it, the interior is excellent and very comfortable. I am definitely going to buy another m. B. Report Abuse

Seduced by the shining star MCJ , 04/29/2007 12 of 13 people found this review helpful My wife thinks this car is beautiful and loves it because of that. I can only see the horrible reliability, expensive purchase price, and the crippling maintenance costs. Recently had an alternator go bad at 68K for a $900 surprise. No power, mushy ride, cheap stereo where 2 of 4 speakers don't work. Very high TCO in both money and frustration. Even the salesman admitted the C240 line had major quality problems and offered to sell us a newer model. No thanks! Report Abuse

A Love/Hate Relationship sportbiker1 , 05/08/2011 11 of 12 people found this review helpful The 'Sway Bar Rods' go regularly. Fortunately, they go within a year so are covered under parts warranty. Fender liner fell off, CV boots replaced, heater door motor broke, signal switch broke, rear speakers rattled, driver's seat belt squeaked, rear set belts lock up at -25C, passenger seat bottom loose, rear door lock knobs come loose and the rod drops inside, headlight bulbs are $180 each!. Nothing serious mechanically though. Bit it is starting to rust at the same place on all 4 of the doors. Report Abuse