Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
An excellent car that holds up well...
My car has been with me since brand new, now going on 142,000 miles and counting. Issues have been catalytic converter (under warranty), front headlights, steering linkage break, serpentine belt replacement (at 130,000 miles), leather interior cracking, faux leather on shift knob coming off, CD changer jamming, blower fuse melting and compressor breaking, and small ghosting on console display. Performance is decent for a car with 168hp. Gas mileage could be better but I drive like a maniac with quick acceleration so no fault of the car. I'm pretty satisfied with the car and feel fortunate I don't have the issues so many others have. This car was manufactured in Brazil.
Love every thing about it
I originally wanted the m. B. E350 but my husband said that we would be spending a lot more money on gas. So he got me the c240 and I have to say that I love this car we bought it used with 98,000 miles on it. It has been very reliable drives great, and I look forward to taking long trips in it. I previously owned a 2002 BMW 330i and I thought that that was the best car ever, but I have to say I like this one just as much. It has that luxury and sports car look to it, the interior is excellent and very comfortable. I am definitely going to buy another m. B.
Seduced by the shining star
My wife thinks this car is beautiful and loves it because of that. I can only see the horrible reliability, expensive purchase price, and the crippling maintenance costs. Recently had an alternator go bad at 68K for a $900 surprise. No power, mushy ride, cheap stereo where 2 of 4 speakers don't work. Very high TCO in both money and frustration. Even the salesman admitted the C240 line had major quality problems and offered to sell us a newer model. No thanks!
A Love/Hate Relationship
The 'Sway Bar Rods' go regularly. Fortunately, they go within a year so are covered under parts warranty. Fender liner fell off, CV boots replaced, heater door motor broke, signal switch broke, rear speakers rattled, driver's seat belt squeaked, rear set belts lock up at -25C, passenger seat bottom loose, rear door lock knobs come loose and the rod drops inside, headlight bulbs are $180 each!. Nothing serious mechanically though. Bit it is starting to rust at the same place on all 4 of the doors.
Worst Car Ever
I am 63 years old. I've driven hundreds of cars and worked as a race car engineer, and also worked at dealerships and never, never in all that time have I come across a car with so many design faults and poor quality components. The many forums tell the story. Bottom line is that Mercedes tried to reinvent the wheel at every phase of the design in general, but especially with the electrics. The SAM system is a joke. The seat adjusting components, another joke. In fact any of the electrical systems not associated with the engine (except the stupid oil level sensor instead of dipstick!) are a joke. I would love to meet the chief electronics design engineer of these vehicles. Update: They get worse with age, Mercedes should be forced to buy them all back. (Rear view mirror fell to pieces, dash display disappeared, speedo and RPM gauges showed 6000 rpm and 120 mph while sitting in traffic, high beam stopped working, window washer stopped working, turn signals do not stay on, hazard signal stopped working etc. etc!)
