Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

Bob C. , 10/21/2017 C320 4dr Sport Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A)

9 of 9 people found this review helpful

(See update at end of these comments) I've owned my 2002 C320 Sport Wagon for more than 6 years, and after owning over 125 cars in my 50+ years of driving, I can honestly say this has been one of my absolute favorite cars. It combines useful room inside (though the aerodynamic rear roof slope can intrude), excellent comfort, and absolutely outstanding fuel economy, and reliability, resulting is low cost of ownership in my case. The car just "fits" my typical stature (6 feet tall of average proportions), and is fatigue-free even after many hours of driving. If I have any gripe at all, it's the absence of Bluetooth for cellphone use (The car came with a factory supplied telephone that would now be unlawful to even use in motion.), and does not have aux inputs for audio devices, or a USB connection for digital media. It also lacks GPS navigation, though in honesty I prefer a stand-alone GPS because it can be updated at no cost. Fuel economy of 32mph highway and 26mpg suburban on regular fuel (Premium is recommended, but unless one lives in mountainous areas, or is a lead-foot, regular is just fine) is outstanding for the safety and comfort offered. In my 6+ years of ownership, the car cost me nothing in repairs (not a single parts failure), though I recently replaced a number of parts and did a transmission fluid change as a preventative measure figuring nearing 90,000 mi a new accessory belt, belt tensioner, water pump, and spark plugs, along with new coolant and transmission fluid were a sensible measure. The car still looks, feels, and handles like a new car, with no degradation as mileage has progressed. Update: Early in 2018 I had my battery go dead overnight and found that the driver seat control modules on tehse cars tend to fail in that way (they fail to "g to sleep" after being used). I obtained an after-market new module for $110 and installed it myself (it's under the driver's seat) in about 30 minutes using ordinary household tools. The dealer would charge $1200 for the repair using new Genuine MB module, which most people would likely have done (most people owning a Mercedes would only want Genuine MB parts installed regardless of cost). This would be a VERY expensive repair, so I had to downgrade my "Electronics/Technology" and "Reliability" rating since the car experienced the failure, If it isn't PERFECT and needing ZERO repairs, it doesn't deserve a 5 Star rating. I know the car is now 17 model years old, and things CAN break, but unless an owner can unplug the old module and plug the new $100 one in, it WOULD be a costly repair, which is unacceptable to me. A new Genuine MB seat module could cost about $600, by the way, and though it is absolutely identical to the after-market one, it is no longer a 100% Genuine Mercedes Benz. It is STILL an outstanding car and an absolute pleasure to drive, but it let me down, so I don't "love" it as I did. Just me, perhaps.