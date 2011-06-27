Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews
Still love it
Bought on ebay and got a good deal. Was not pristine but overall good. I upgraded tires to Michelin Hydroedge, changed plugs at 100,000 miles and use Mobil One. Car is still tight, fast, solid, fun. Looks good and gets up to 27 mpg highway. Wish I could buy a new one but they do not export C body wagon to USA any more. Big shame! Much rather have a solid used Benz than a new something less. Take care of them and they take care of you.
Love this car
I bought my C320 wagon on Ebay and it is one of the best cars I've ever owned (and I've had about 30). No problems ever, gas mileage never goes below 20 and even on short trips goes over 25-26mpg. I put Michelin hi end tires on and it corners on rails even on wet pavement. Use premium gas, use Mobil 1, change oil every 5k miles and it will run forever. It was not a cream puff when I got it either.
2002 Mercedes Benz Sport Wagon Nearly Perfect Car
(See update at end of these comments) I've owned my 2002 C320 Sport Wagon for more than 6 years, and after owning over 125 cars in my 50+ years of driving, I can honestly say this has been one of my absolute favorite cars. It combines useful room inside (though the aerodynamic rear roof slope can intrude), excellent comfort, and absolutely outstanding fuel economy, and reliability, resulting is low cost of ownership in my case. The car just "fits" my typical stature (6 feet tall of average proportions), and is fatigue-free even after many hours of driving. If I have any gripe at all, it's the absence of Bluetooth for cellphone use (The car came with a factory supplied telephone that would now be unlawful to even use in motion.), and does not have aux inputs for audio devices, or a USB connection for digital media. It also lacks GPS navigation, though in honesty I prefer a stand-alone GPS because it can be updated at no cost. Fuel economy of 32mph highway and 26mpg suburban on regular fuel (Premium is recommended, but unless one lives in mountainous areas, or is a lead-foot, regular is just fine) is outstanding for the safety and comfort offered. In my 6+ years of ownership, the car cost me nothing in repairs (not a single parts failure), though I recently replaced a number of parts and did a transmission fluid change as a preventative measure figuring nearing 90,000 mi a new accessory belt, belt tensioner, water pump, and spark plugs, along with new coolant and transmission fluid were a sensible measure. The car still looks, feels, and handles like a new car, with no degradation as mileage has progressed. Update: Early in 2018 I had my battery go dead overnight and found that the driver seat control modules on tehse cars tend to fail in that way (they fail to "g to sleep" after being used). I obtained an after-market new module for $110 and installed it myself (it's under the driver's seat) in about 30 minutes using ordinary household tools. The dealer would charge $1200 for the repair using new Genuine MB module, which most people would likely have done (most people owning a Mercedes would only want Genuine MB parts installed regardless of cost). This would be a VERY expensive repair, so I had to downgrade my "Electronics/Technology" and "Reliability" rating since the car experienced the failure, If it isn't PERFECT and needing ZERO repairs, it doesn't deserve a 5 Star rating. I know the car is now 17 model years old, and things CAN break, but unless an owner can unplug the old module and plug the new $100 one in, it WOULD be a costly repair, which is unacceptable to me. A new Genuine MB seat module could cost about $600, by the way, and though it is absolutely identical to the after-market one, it is no longer a 100% Genuine Mercedes Benz. It is STILL an outstanding car and an absolute pleasure to drive, but it let me down, so I don't "love" it as I did. Just me, perhaps.
WHAT A FANTASTIC AUTOMOBILE!
This is my 1st German car- what a difference. It is SO solid! And quiet, and powerful! I chose the MBZ over the Passat GLX wagon & BMW 325 wagon. The choice came down to quality and quietness. The BMW was cramped and really noisy (by design, I know), and the VW seemed "plasticky" although it too seemed nice. The MBZ has more feature than either of them, and I think the long term value will hold up far better than either of them. I definitely believe it is worth the extra money (hint: buy it over the internet to save $$!) I'm sure I'll be happy with it as long as it lives up to MBZ reputation for reliability.
Finally gone!
This car was bought from a Cadillac dealership - it had been traded for a Cadillac. That should have been our first clue. Though fun to drive, at times, the car is extremely unreliable, falling apart around us, very expensive to repair, and one of the most uncomfortable luxury or near luxury vehicles I have ever driven. The C class is the epitome of over engineering, poor quality build, and a manufacturer currently resting on a mythical reputation. This was our families second and last Mercedes. We just traded it (for a pittance) on a Lincoln MKZ. It might not be German and for that, we are truly grateful. Perhaps the only thing to miss is the sound the MB door makes when closing.
