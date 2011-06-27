  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 C-Class
Overview
See C-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)311.6/410.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower194 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.4 in.
Curb weight3316 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Aspen Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black
  • Glacier White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment
  • Black
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Parchment
See C-Class Inventory

Related Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles