Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|23
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/25 mpg
|20/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.2/410.0 mi.
|328.0/459.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|195 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.8 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|194 hp @ 5800 rpm
|148 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|Front hip room
|50.9 in.
|50.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.8 in.
|32.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|177.4 in.
|177.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3316 lbs.
|3250 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.9 cu.ft.
|12.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|Wheel base
|105.9 in.
|105.9 in.
|Width
|67.7 in.
|67.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
