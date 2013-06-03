Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

5,582 listings
C-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,582 listings
  • 1998 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230
    used

    1998 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230

    127,828 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,594

    Details
  • 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280
    used

    1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280

    50,258 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 1997 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230
    used

    1997 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230

    132,401 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,800

    Details
  • 1997 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230
    used

    1997 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230

    117,405 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230
    used

    2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230

    133,852 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,899

    Details
  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 in Silver
    used

    2001 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320

    135,760 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,588

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240

    74,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240

    86,162 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320

    122,588 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 in Gray
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320

    107,648 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,994

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 in Black
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240

    198,793 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240

    199,111 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,395

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320

    68,634 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230

    142,926 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC®

    184,570 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,550

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC®

    179,498 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC®

    119,946 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,599

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Sport in Silver
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Sport

    58,764 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,599

    Details

The Car-1998 Mercedes Benz C230
toros888,03/06/2013
I bought it in Nov 1997 brand new with 4 miles on it.Its now 16 years old in Nov 2013 and accumulated about 85,ooo miles.My verdict:this car is extremely reliable and economical to maintain,during the past 16 years it never turn me down,never brakes down on the road,in parking lot or at home,it starts on time,i follow the car maintenace program every 10,000 miles,the major expenses on this car is my battery last year and replace my 4 tires 3 time during the last 15-16 years and the rest are minor repair or maintenance,annual inspection for sticker thats why i never traded it to any type of car,my 98 Mercedes Benz C230 is my buddy for the last 15 years she is always with me all the time.
Report abuse
