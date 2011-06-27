Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
AMG GT Convertible
2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$91,597*
Total Cash Price
$98,695
C 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$123,027*
Total Cash Price
$132,561
AMG GT Coupe
S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$89,801*
Total Cash Price
$96,760
R 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$126,619*
Total Cash Price
$136,432
2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$123,925*
Total Cash Price
$133,529
C 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$93,393*
Total Cash Price
$100,630
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 AMG GT Convertible 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,831
|$1,886
|$8,896
|Maintenance
|$1,216
|$1,087
|$3,771
|$2,123
|$2,384
|$10,580
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,181
|$1,819
|$1,961
|$2,111
|$7,073
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,177
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$5,344
|Financing
|$5,308
|$4,269
|$3,159
|$1,978
|$714
|$15,428
|Depreciation
|$11,316
|$5,845
|$5,246
|$4,822
|$4,461
|$31,689
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,063
|$16,591
|$18,329
|$15,347
|$14,267
|$91,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 AMG GT Convertible C 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,251
|$2,318
|$2,388
|$2,459
|$2,533
|$11,949
|Maintenance
|$1,633
|$1,460
|$5,065
|$2,851
|$3,202
|$14,211
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,586
|$2,443
|$2,635
|$2,836
|$9,500
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,953
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$7,177
|Financing
|$7,129
|$5,733
|$4,243
|$2,656
|$959
|$20,721
|Depreciation
|$15,199
|$7,850
|$7,046
|$6,476
|$5,992
|$42,563
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,349
|$22,284
|$24,619
|$20,613
|$19,162
|$123,027
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 AMG GT Coupe S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,849
|$8,722
|Maintenance
|$1,192
|$1,066
|$3,697
|$2,081
|$2,337
|$10,373
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,158
|$1,783
|$1,923
|$2,070
|$6,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,075
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$5,239
|Financing
|$5,204
|$4,185
|$3,097
|$1,939
|$700
|$15,125
|Depreciation
|$11,094
|$5,730
|$5,143
|$4,727
|$4,374
|$31,068
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,532
|$16,266
|$17,970
|$15,046
|$13,987
|$89,801
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 AMG GT Coupe R 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$2,458
|$2,531
|$2,607
|$12,298
|Maintenance
|$1,681
|$1,503
|$5,213
|$2,934
|$3,295
|$14,626
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,633
|$2,514
|$2,711
|$2,919
|$9,777
|Taxes & Fees
|$7,156
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$7,387
|Financing
|$7,338
|$5,901
|$4,367
|$2,734
|$987
|$21,326
|Depreciation
|$15,643
|$8,079
|$7,252
|$6,665
|$6,167
|$43,806
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,410
|$22,935
|$25,338
|$21,215
|$19,722
|$126,619
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 AMG GT Coupe 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,552
|$12,036
|Maintenance
|$1,645
|$1,471
|$5,102
|$2,872
|$3,225
|$14,315
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,598
|$2,461
|$2,654
|$2,857
|$9,569
|Taxes & Fees
|$7,003
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$7,230
|Financing
|$7,182
|$5,775
|$4,274
|$2,676
|$966
|$20,873
|Depreciation
|$15,310
|$7,907
|$7,097
|$6,523
|$6,036
|$42,874
|Fuel
|$3,207
|$3,304
|$3,403
|$3,505
|$3,610
|$17,029
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,614
|$22,447
|$24,799
|$20,763
|$19,302
|$123,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 AMG GT Coupe C 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,709
|$1,760
|$1,813
|$1,867
|$1,923
|$9,071
|Maintenance
|$1,240
|$1,109
|$3,845
|$2,164
|$2,430
|$10,788
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,204
|$1,854
|$2,000
|$2,153
|$7,211
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,278
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$5,449
|Financing
|$5,412
|$4,352
|$3,221
|$2,017
|$728
|$15,730
|Depreciation
|$11,538
|$5,959
|$5,349
|$4,916
|$4,549
|$32,311
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,593
|$16,917
|$18,689
|$15,648
|$14,546
|$93,393
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 AMG GT
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019