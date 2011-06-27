  1. Home
Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG161719
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg15/20 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/342.0 mi.285.0/380.0 mi.314.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG161719
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm162 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l2.6 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 5700 rpm177 hp @ 5700 rpm158 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.37.0 ft.37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.4 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.33.9 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.55.6 in.55.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity77 cu.ft.77 cu.ft.no
Length188.2 in.188.2 in.187.2 in.
Curb weight3845 lbs.3590 lbs.3330 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.3 cu.ft.42.3 cu.ft.14.6 cu.ft.
Height60.2 in.59.8 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.110.2 in.110.2 in.
Width68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Arctic White
  • Black
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Desert Taupe Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Black
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Blackberry Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Desert Taupe Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Desert Red
  • Desert Taupe Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Pearl Gray Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Seafoam Green Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Blackberry Metallic
