Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Consumer Reviews
1990 300D 2.5 Turbo Diesel
Purchased this car with 221,000 miles on it from the original owner. Window sticker reads $40,000. + new! Mileage on sticker says between 27-33 MPG. On my last tank I was able to get 33.43 MPG Unreal for a full sized Benz. Love the way it rattles down the road. The interior design and quality is unreal. It is one of the most finely engineered cars I've ever owned. You must maintain the car. Parts are available on the internet, just a pleasure to drive. It is a timeless classic. Feel very very safe in this car, the 2.5 Turbo Diesel is a proven workhorse.
Great car, strong performer
This car had 200K+ miles when we bought it - it still runs as strong as it probably ever did.
Best car I have ever owned - 40 years
This "S" class w126 sedan is the most reliable, best riding, safest car I have ever owned and has been the least expensive to maintain as well. Bought it w/ 122K miles 4 years ago (I'm 3rd owner); now at 148K, and have had only $2K in "by the book maintenance" costs during that period. I would take it across the country tomorrow without hesitation. Rides great, rock solid on the road, and stately about town. Bullet proof safety. Gas mileage is not great 15/20 but what a ride. Always gets looks at stop lights and parking lots. Key to buying one of these is complete records which mine has since new. I've had 3 BMWs,3 Saabs,1 Cadillac & a Corvette The Benz is hands down the best!
GREAT CAR
I purchased the 300SL used. Car had been taken car of. If you don't mind the lower power than the 500, this is the car for you. 14 year old car and still got a solid 30MPG on the freeway. Car always had people commenting on it. Is still a good buy.
Sweet 90
I bought my 1990 300e 15 months ago. Today I am learning that my water pump is in need of replacement and it will be a bit pricy. What I can say is that with 190K miles, that is to be expected. Otherwise I can say that this car loves the road. It's 15 years old and yet everytime I get into the car, I still get that first time drivin' feeling. I encourage all who research buying an old 300E to get to know what you are looking at. When you come across a goodie, don't pass it up!
