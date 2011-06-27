Used 2003 Mazda Truck Cab Plus 4 Consumer Reviews

Best New Vehicle I Have Ever Purchased fv , 07/10/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This has been a terrific truck. I used it for work for about 5 years and it hasn't been babied. It stays outside year round in the hot Florida sun beachside. Other than 2 sets of tires, a battery, regular oil changes and a set of spark plugs, have not had to do another thing to it and it has run like a top since day one. The paint is fading and it is about due for some body work and bigger maintenance, but I am prepared to put a few thousand into it to keep it around another 5 years. I love this truck THAT much. Report Abuse

A Great Little Big Truck Engrteam , 02/12/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This vehicle has been a great vehicle. Not only does it have a sporty look but it has the power and versatility you would expect in such a vehicle. I have hauled mountains of wood pellets, sheet rock and other building materials. I have no need for a bigger truck. Don't be afraid to try the manual transmission. Put the money somewhere else.

Get the Options tomloudy , 08/27/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Very nice vehicle to drive. Great exterior look. Roomy interior even for large individuals(extended cab). Four door entry makes life easier getting briefcase or bag from behind front seat. Mazda options really upgrade look. Seats are not cushy but OK. Interior design is nice. Everything nicely accessable. Gas mileage is not great for midsize truck, but power makes up for it on B4000. Upgrade options are worth it. Makes me smile every time I get behind the wheel! Even after I paid for it. More truck for the buck than Ford Ranger. Longer warranty than Ford.

Great Pick-up Truck Lionel2b , 12/10/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Truck rides very smooth, not the usual bounce that you would expect driving a pick-up of this size. Plenty of power, which would account for the 16 MPG. Good quality overall, in and out. Built solid!!