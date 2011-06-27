Used 2004 Mazda Tribute Consumer Reviews
nice ride
you should have all the cat. converters checked for clogges,ie rear 1 it will blow a hole in egr valve. costing about 285.00 , i had mine removed and replaced with pipe . resolved issues. cts will clogged from unburned gas causing motor to shut down. this pipe trick does the job. all happened at 121k. also keep gas filter changed. its on frame, easy to do.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE my Tribute
I bought my tribute over a year ago- with over 100k miles on it- a lot, I know, by I'm a poor college student! This was well worth the investment. I do all normal maintenance regularly And have had no major problems. It's really roomy, reliable, and safe! I love the 4WD in the winter! I am amazed at how smooth it drives. I do not have a garage to store it in unfortunately, but there have still been no issues- in the winter I. Let it warm up and it does great. The back storage is great, it seems like I'm always packing up. I would definitely recommend this car!
Mazda Tribute Going Strong 160,000 mi.
These are such well built, reliable SUVs. Our 2004 with 160,000 mi. has never broken down or failed to deliver power towing our 18" SeaRay boat back and forth between FL & WI. No problems ever in the motor, drive train, electronics, operational parts like doors, lights, AC, heat, seat controls, etc. We'll drive it on until we need to buy a new Mazda.
- Safety
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First SUV
I purchased my 2004 Mazada Tribute used with 85.000 miles in early Oct. 2012. I decided to down size from my last vehicle which was a Crysler Town and Country mini van. I did alot of research and the Tribute kept coming out on top. This is a great little SUV. It is fun to drive, peepy, and gets mileage as advertised. It has no rattles and controls are easy to reach. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles that my mini van did but I am enjoying it completely. I love my Tribute and plan to drive it for many years.
I love my Tribute
I purchased this in September 2014, with about 96k miles on it. It has a few scrapes and a cracked rear bumper so I got it at a decent price. Evidently the one previous owner took excellent care of it (all scheduled maintenance performed), and it has run fine until this very rainy morning. Flashing engine light, weak acceleration, burning smell and chuggy movement led me straight to the repair shop. 3 out of 6 ignition coils and the spark plugs were just about spent causing it to misfire. Not a cheap repair due the intake manifold needing to be removed which is a pretty big deal. Plugs were due to be replaced anyway. All else looks good and now it's good to go for many more miles.
Sponsored cars related to the Tribute
Related Used 2004 Mazda Tribute info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6