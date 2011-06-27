Used 2001 Mazda Protege Sedan Consumer Reviews

Decent Car shizzel12 , 07/17/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Good quick car to get around the city and beat other cars to a parking spot. handles good and can take tight turns that you couldnt do with most vehicles. For a 4 cylinder this car can move when you need it to. Most 4 cylinders dont have the best highway driving but this car accelerates good at higher speeds and passes with ease. I dont recommend it though if you will only be using it for highway driving because the ride is a little bumpy. I dont really care much for the mpg because for a car this size you expect it to have better gas. When i bought this car i was a little skepticle but it turned out to do what i needed it to do and i gave i just sold it in good condition with 173000 miles. Report Abuse

Great car Steve , 11/24/2015 DX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my 01 protege 3 years ago for $500.00 with 150k. He thought it was on its last leg lol it now has 235k and still gets a persistent 34 to 37 mpg and just runs like a sewing machine. The only maintenance I've had was a starter battery brakes tires and alternator Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Awesome Car Liz , 04/28/2006 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Great car for a woman! NEVER have any mechanical problems; the only thing I do to this car is the routine maintenance that it needs. It already has more that 100,000 miles and is still running like the first day I bought it :)

The Best Car I've ever owned queenb , 12/18/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I have always loved the Protege. This one has over 165k and is still going strong. Makes me say "zoom zoom" every time I go around a corner fast. Never had a problem with it, it has never been in the shop for anything other than routine care. Everything still works great. No electrical problems at all. Someone just hit it, how do I part with the best car ever?