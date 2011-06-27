  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Protege
  4. Used 1995 Mazda Protege
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Mazda Protege Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Protege
Overview
See Protege Inventory
See Protege Inventory
See Protege Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG302530
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg23/29 mpg26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)377.0/507.5 mi.333.5/420.5 mi.377.0/507.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG302530
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque96 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm117 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm96 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.5 l1.8 l1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5500 rpm122 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.35.6 in.35.6 in.
Measurements
Length174.8 in.174.8 in.174.8 in.
Curb weight2385 lbs.2385 lbs.2385 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.102.6 in.102.6 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Sand Mica
  • Azure Brilliance
  • Blueberry Mica
  • Sparkle Green Mica
  • White
  • Sand Mica
  • Blueberry Mica
  • Azure Brilliance
  • Sparkle Green Mica
  • Classic Red
  • Blueberry Mica
  • Sparkle Green Mica
  • White
  • Sand Mica
See Protege InventorySee Protege InventorySee Protege Inventory

Related Used 1995 Mazda Protege info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles