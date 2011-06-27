  1. Home
Used 1994 Mazda Navajo Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Navajo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg14/18 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.2/366.7 mi.270.2/347.4 mi.270.2/347.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.19.3 gal.19.3 gal.
Combined MPG161515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4500 rpm160 hp @ 4500 rpm160 hp @ 4500 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70 cu.ft.70 cu.ft.70 cu.ft.
Length175.3 in.175.3 in.175.3 in.
Curb weight3785 lbs.3785 lbs.3785 lbs.
Height68.1 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
Wheel base102.1 in.102.1 in.102.1 in.
Width70.2 in.70.2 in.70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black
