Used 1994 Mazda Navajo Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|15
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|14/18 mpg
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.2/366.7 mi.
|270.2/347.4 mi.
|270.2/347.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.3 gal.
|19.3 gal.
|19.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|15
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 4500 rpm
|160 hp @ 4500 rpm
|160 hp @ 4500 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|70 cu.ft.
|70 cu.ft.
|70 cu.ft.
|Length
|175.3 in.
|175.3 in.
|175.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3785 lbs.
|3785 lbs.
|3785 lbs.
|Height
|68.1 in.
|68.1 in.
|68.1 in.
|Wheel base
|102.1 in.
|102.1 in.
|102.1 in.
|Width
|70.2 in.
|70.2 in.
|70.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
