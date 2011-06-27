Estimated values
1993 Mazda Navajo LX 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$495
|$1,137
|$1,463
|Clean
|$443
|$1,019
|$1,316
|Average
|$340
|$783
|$1,021
|Rough
|$238
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 Mazda Navajo DX 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$495
|$1,137
|$1,463
|Clean
|$443
|$1,019
|$1,316
|Average
|$340
|$783
|$1,021
|Rough
|$238
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 Mazda Navajo LX 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$495
|$1,137
|$1,463
|Clean
|$443
|$1,019
|$1,316
|Average
|$340
|$783
|$1,021
|Rough
|$238
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 Mazda Navajo DX 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$495
|$1,137
|$1,463
|Clean
|$443
|$1,019
|$1,316
|Average
|$340
|$783
|$1,021
|Rough
|$238
|$547
|$726