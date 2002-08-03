Used 1993 Mazda Navajo for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda Navajo searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Navajo
Read recent reviews for the Mazda Navajo
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.52 Reviews
Report abuse
Gisele,03/08/2002
This vehicle was wonderful. The only thing that ever went wrong with it was the starter, other than that it ran like a dream. Off-road it was amazing. The car would ride over rough terrain and you could hold a can of soda with out spilling it. I feel that the Navajo is the forgotten SUV. Not many people know what this vehicle is and that it even exists. It is pretty much a clone of the Ford Explorer and its parts are pretty much all manufactured by Ford.